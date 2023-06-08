Move to deal with nationwide shortage of GPs welcomed

A CORK GP has welcomed efforts to increase the GP workforce in Ireland.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly recently announced that there would be a significant increase in the number of GP training places by 2024.

The GP training scheme, which is run by the ICGP, accepted 258 new doctors onto its 2022/2023 specialist training programme. At present, there are 932 trainees undertaking the four-year programme.

The number of GP training places will rise to 285 this coming July, before increasing to 350 in July 2024, which will see a total of 1,300 trainees in the programme.

Speaking to The Echo, Dr Nick Flynn, a partner with mycorkgp.ie in Cork City, said: “The patient population is increasing and ageing, HSE strategic healthcare policy is increasingly focusing on care in the community — all of which increases GP workload, while at present we also have an ageing GP workforce, so all efforts to increase the GP workforce in Ireland are welcome.

“The challenge in training the new doctors will be to find suitable accredited hospital training posts for them — particularly in paediatrics, which is essential for a general practitioner in training.”

Mr Donnelly also announced a significant increase in the number of doctors participating in the successful non-EU GP Training Programme.

The Non-EU GP Training Programme aims to identify, support, and integrate a cohort of non-EU GPs into the rural Irish workforce. A number are already working in general practices around the country.

Dr Flynn said that he is hoping to train GPs on the non-EU training pathway at the mycorkgp.ie Grenagh practice, starting later this year.

“These doctors will not be required to do hospital-based training as they will be able to show they already have this experience and so will just need to complete two years of training in GP,” he said.

Mr Donnelly described the announcement as “a hugely positive step” as it offers more training places to doctors who want to specialise as GPs and “is very good news for patients”.

HSE chief executive Bernard Gloster said: “This most welcome development is the single biggest improvement for the future resourcing of one of the most vital components of health services for the people.

“We will take every opportunity to ensure the growth of general practice across the country.”