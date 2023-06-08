People with disabilities thrive in workplace with Assistiv tech

A CORK-BASED tech company has made it its mission to create a more inclusive society where individuals with disabilities can thrive in the workplace.

Assistiv is the brainchild of Alan Craughwell, who has spent the last two decades working closely with adults with intellectual disabilities.

The company provides bespoke assistive technology solutions to enhance workplace accessibility and support individuals with disabilities.

Speaking to The Echo, Alan explained that Assistiv is the result of his passion for promoting inclusivity in all aspects of life.

Assistiv has already made a huge impact, and was announced as the winner of the Local Enterprise Office Revenue Ready Award at the IGNITE awards in recent months.

“I have spent the last 20 years working closely with adults with intellectual disabilities,” Alan explained. “I have worked in various organisations around the country, as well as the Cope Foundation here in Cork.

“I am deeply passionate about promoting inclusivity in all aspects of life, including sports and work.

“This week last year I had the privilege of organising the international mixed-ability rugby tournament (IMART) in Cork, which was a remarkable experience and has changed how people in Cork — and globally — look at people’s abilities in the sporting field.

“During that event, I had the opportunity to showcase assistive technology with Assistiv UK in the entertainment marquee during IMART in Musgrave Park,” he added.

“Building on the momentum of that event, last year, the logical thing was to bring this tech to Ireland to harnesses the power of technology to empower individuals with autism and intellectual disabilities to thrive in the workplace.

“By using innovative wearable devices and other technologies, the aim is to create opportunities for these individuals to participate fully and excel in their professional lives.”

30,000 could benefit

There are more than 30,000 people in Ireland who could greatly benefit from this technology and achieve fulfilling working lives, Alan explained further.

“From an employer’s perspective, this presents an untapped pool of talented individuals who, with a little support, can excel in suitable roles,” he said.

“There has been need for a solution that supports both employers who wish to hire individuals with disabilities but lack the knowhow to do so, and individuals with disabilities who aspire to work but require additional support.

"That’s where Assistiv’s technology comes in. It serves as a bridge, connecting employers and employees.

“It’s important to note that employers who hire individuals with disabilities are eligible for workplace adaptation and employment grants, further incentivising inclusivity,” he added.

Alan Craughwell, founder of Assistiv pictured at UCC at the IGNITE Awards and Showcase which was held in The Hub, UCC. Photo: Joleen Cronin.

At present, there are two flagship Assistiv products. The first, called Service View, targets the hospitality sector.

“It seamlessly integrates with existing order-and-pay systems, allowing customers to conveniently place their orders using their smartphones,” Alan explained.

“Behind the bar, our team members with disabilities receive the orders through smartwatches and fulfill them with the assistance of intuitive icons.

“This technology has already been successfully tested, with three bar staff members with intellectual disabilities serving drinks flawlessly over three hours in a busy and demanding environment.

“By levelling the playing field and removing barriers to employment, our technology ensures that individuals with disabilities are recognised for their abilities rather than their disabilities,” he added.

“It is our firm belief that there is a genuine willingness among employers to embrace inclusivity if provided with the means to do so. Considering the hospitality industry’s current staffing challenges, it is disheartening to see such a large group of talented individuals being overlooked when they could seamlessly integrate into the workforce with the aid of our technology.”

The second product Assistiv offer is Task Manager.

“It is specifically tailored to meet the needs of individual workers, providing them with prompts, whether audible or visual, to help them stay focused on their tasks,” Alan explained.

“Think of it as a personal job coach, ensuring optimal productivity and minimising frustrations for both employees and employers.”

Drawing inspiration from his experience in founding the first-ever mixed-ability rugby team in Ireland 10 years ago, Alan realised that the principles that worked so well in the sports arena can be applied across various business sectors and industries.

“This motivated me to develop the Assistiv technology, making necessary adjustments and adaptations to cater specifically to the Irish market,” he said.

“Currently, I have self-funded start-up phase, and we are in the pilot stage in Cork.

“Additionally, we are collaborating closely with Heineken to introduce Service View to the bar trade, fostering inclusivity and efficiency in their operations.

“We are collaborating with disability service providers and work placement programmes locally and nationally to build awareness of our innovative supports,” he added.

IGNITE

Alan and Assistiv recently participated in the IGNITE incubator at University College Cork (UCC), where the business was awarded the Local Enterprise Office’s Revenue Ready Award.

“IGNITE is a gem in the start-up eco system Cork,” Alan said. “It has me given a great start to understanding the problem that Assistiv wants to solve.

“I would highly recommend this programme to any person that wants to go on the entrepreneurial journey.”

Looking to the future of Assistiv, Alan said: “Our mission is to create a more inclusive society where individuals with disabilities can thrive in the workplace.

“Assistiv technology is the tool that paves the way for this transformation, and I am excited to witness its positive impact on businesses, employees, and our community as a whole.”