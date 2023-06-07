Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 11:45

Community Spirit Award for Jim Griffin in honour of volunteering and fundraising efforts  

Jim, who runs the family owned Griffins Potatoes with his son, was nominated by the local community in Tracton for his volunteering and fundraising efforts.
Jim Griffin, winner of the Community Spirit Award for March 2023, sponsored by the Cork International Hotel, in association with the Carrigdhoun Newspaper. Pictured with Jim's wife is Rose Griffin, next to award sponsors: Vincent O'Donovan, Director, The Carrigdhoun Newspaper and Eoghan Murphy, Manager, Cork International Hotel, alongside Cllr Jack White. Photo: Siobhán Russell

Eoin Kelleher

Business owner Jim Griffin has been announced as the latest winner of the Cork International Hotel Community Spirit Awards.

Jim is described as the “definition of community spirit” due to his help in raising thousands of euro for local charities and bringing visitors to the Tracton area, which covers Minane Bridge and Roberts Cove.

Every year, Jim volunteers his free time to organise the Roberts Cove Vintage Festival, now a well-known event on the Cork festival calendar.

To date, the festival has raised more than €100,000 and the beneficiaries include St Vincent de Paul, Kinsale Community Hospital, Kinsale Youth Support Services and the Tracton Arts and Community Centre.

Jim also organises an annual Vintage Tractor and Car Run, which takes place over the New Year period, and raises much-needed funds for charities such as Down Syndrome Cork.

Griffins Potatoes has been in business for at least 75 years, and is a generous sponsor of Tracton GAA.

