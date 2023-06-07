Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 08:09

Thursday traffic and water disruption for parts of Cork’s southside

Uisce Éireann has warned that parts of Cork city’s southside should expect water and traffic disruption on Thursday.
Uisce Éireann said the works, which are part of its National Leakage Reduction Programme, are scheduled to occur from 10am until 2pm on Thursday 8 June.

Donal O’Keeffe

Essential maintenance works may cause supply water and traffic disruptions to parts of the southside of Cork city on Thursday morning and early afternoon, Uisce Éireann has announced.

The water utility company, which changed its name from Irish Water at the start of the year, said the works, which are part of its National Leakage Reduction Programme, are scheduled to occur from 10am until 2pm on Thursday 8 June.

According to Uisce Éireann, essential maintenance works may cause supply disruptions to under the National Leakage Reduction Programme, with mains repair works likely to cause supply disruption to Forge Hill, the Southside Industrial Estate, the Matthew Hill Business Park, Togher, and surrounding areas in Cork city.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of those works.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

Updates on these works may be accessed on the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference: COR00063784.

