Excitement building for Clonakilty Street Carnival 

EXCITEMENT is building for this year’s family-friendly Clonakilty Street Carnival that will see the west Cork town transformed into a foodie haven on Saturday, June 17.

The Irish Yogurts Clonakilty Street Carnival is an opportunity to sample delicious local food, mix with fellow foodies and experience a true taste of West Cork.

Attendees can sample dishes from 3pm that include seafood linguine, grilled beef fillet sandwich, Clonakilty Blackpudding burger, Pizza al Taglio, noodles and curries, and many more, catered for by Clonakilty’s top local restaurants and local food producers.

Local venues include Kirby’s at The Whale’s Tail restaurant, Inchydoney Island Lodge and Spa, Clonakilty Park Hotel, Scannells, The Emmet Hotel, Oak Fire Pizza, Clonakilty Food Company, O’Donovan’s Hotel, Alley Garden Bistro, Abacus Catering, Casey’s and John O’Brien’s Bar and Restaurant.

Children can enjoy their very own carnival festival experience by dining and playing in the Family Fun Zone. A tasty kids’ menu, musical entertainment, and kids’ activities will all be on hand to keep them amused throughout the day at Astna Street from 11am.

Free activities include a drumming workshop, kids’ disco, bouncy castles, penalty shootout, giant Jenga and Connect 4 games, mini golf, face-painting, circus workshop, stilt walkers and an autism family friendly area.

Entertainment throughout the day includes live music by The Kates, Comhaltas Clonakilty, Clonakilty Brass Band, Andrew Whelton and Shanley’s House Band.

Carnival goers will also have the chance to add some jazz to their step as the Clonakilty Swing Dancers will get audiences on their feet and the West Cork Drumming Group will add extra beat to the festivities.

Food tickets can be purchased at www.clonakilty.ie, which shows the full line up of events. Prices are €18 for adults, €7.50 for children, and a booking fee applies. Tickets can also be purchased from Fuchsia Footwear and Kerr’s Bookshop in Clonakilty. All other activities throughout the day are free and the streets are fully pedestrianised.