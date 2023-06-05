Cork group to the fore of offshore energy development projects in Cork and Clare 

Cork-based Simply Blue Group has entered into a partnership to develop the Western Star and Emerald floating wind projects with EDF Renewables Ireland, with the potential to power up to two million homes.

The Emerald Floating Wind project is to be located off the south coast of Cork and will have a total capacity of up to 1.3GW, while the Western Star floating wind project will be located at least 35km off the west coast of Clare in waters over 100m deep and have a total capacity of up to 1.35GW.

The two projects would together generate enough low-carbon electricity to power about two million Irish homes.

The partnership is subject to a merger clearance expected in the coming months. The 50/50 joint venture partners will now seek to progress the two projects to meet Irish Government targets to have 2GW of floating wind in development by 2030.

Sam Roch Perks, CEO of Simply Blue Group, said: “Simply Blue are delighted to partner with EDF Renewables to deliver these strategic assets and to deliver Ireland’s first floating offshore wind farms.

“As an international renewable energy company, EDF Renewables are major players in the energy transition worldwide, ensuring alignment with Simply Blue’s culture and commitment to making a positive impact on climate, biodiversity and coastal communities.

“Simply Blue’s expertise in floating offshore wind, with over 10GW of floating projects in development globally, has been brought to bear on the selection of the two sites, following extensive stakeholder engagement and initial environmental assessments,” added Mr Perks.

“The partnership underlines the confidence of Simply Blue Group and EDF Renewables in the Irish market, underpinned by the Irish Government’s commitment to generate 7GW of electricity from offshore wind by 2030,” added a spokesperson.

“Both parties see great potential in the scale of opportunity for floating offshore wind in Ireland off the south and west coasts.”

Matthieu Hue, CEO of EDF Renewables UK and Ireland, said: “We are very pleased to sign the partnership on these two exciting floating offshore wind projects. Emerald and Western Star will complement our flagship, fixed-bottom foundation, Codling Wind Park development off the east coast of Ireland, diversifying our offshore portfolio in Ireland and strengthening our position as a key player in the UK and Irish offshore markets.

"We are looking forward to working closely with Simply Blue Group to deliver on the two projects’ great potential to make a significant contribution to the Irish Government’s renewable energy goals,” added Mr Hue.