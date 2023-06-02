Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 10:10

County Council issued almost 8,000 parking fines and 86 litter fines in 2022

Information obtained under the Freedom of Information Act revealed that Cork County Council issued 7,956 parking fines and 86 litter fines in 2022.
Cork County Council has been urged to do more to tackle illegal dumping. 

Cork County Council issued almost 8,000 parking fines in 2022, along with 86 litter fines, The Echo can reveal.

However, a county councillor has called for more action from the local authority to tackle illegal dumping and littering in the county.

The council collected €7,800 from 52 litter fines during the calendar year.

Speaking to The Echo, councillor Seamus McGrath (FF), called for more enforcement to tackle illegal dumping and littering in the county.

“I think the figures reveal a major disparity between enforcement activities on both parking and litter offences,” said Cllr McGrath.

“I am disappointed with the figures in relation to litter offences given that we have such a major problem with littering and illegal dumping.

“I appreciate that it is much more difficult to catch an offender engaging in littering, but this highlights the need to continually improve our enforcement activities.

“The council spends a vast amount of public money each year cleaning up our public spaces and only a fraction of this money is spent on enforcement activity,” he added.

“It must also be recognised the huge efforts made by volunteers and local communities in keeping our public spaces clean.” 

Cork County Council was contacted for comment.

