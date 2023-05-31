Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 07:00

Minister to talk to FAI about scrapped Glanmire soccer centre

It is understood the meeting between Minister McGrath and officials from the FAI is taking place in Dublin
On May 10, the FAI confirmed that after ‘careful consideration’, that plans for an €11 million centre of excellence in Glanmire had been scrapped.

John Bohane

THE Minister for Finance Michael McGrath is scheduled to meet with Football Association of Ireland (FAI) officials today over the proposed €11 million Centre of Excellence in Glanmire that was recently scrapped.

“As part of a wider review of football facilities across the country, it is the Board’s view that the original proposal no longer represents the greatest return on investment for the parties involved.

“The FAI, however, looks forward to working with Cork County Council to ensure the site can still benefit the local football community and we have engaged with the Department to review other options to retain the broader commitment to football in both Cork and Munster,” the FAI said in a statement issued to The Echo.

In 2015, the FAI reached an agreement with Cork County Council on land for the development of a Centre of Excellence in Glanmire.

The agreement provided for a 99-year lease on a 30-acre site at Brook Lodge in Glanmire.

The project was supposed to include training facilities for Cork City, as well as pitches for their underage teams.

The Glanmire project was supposed to include seven pitches, a classroom, a gym, dressing rooms, physiotherapy, and medical and team rooms, as well as a community area.

Cork County Council subsequently confirmed that they did not ‘commit’ to any financial input or provide any reassurances in respect of being a financial partner over the proposed FAI Munster Centre of Excellence.

Speaking to The Echo in the aftermath of the FAI’s decision, Independent Councillor Ger Keohane called for local teams to benefit from sporting facilities in the area.

“I would be saying keep the zoned land for sports and recreation and give clubs in Glanmire the opportunity to use it. There are no playing pitches as such in to cope with the population of Glanmire.”

Cork County Council 'did not commit' financial input into scrapped Glanmire centre of soccer excellence

