Two Norries deliver impactful community talk in Cork's Firkin Crane

A community talk by The Two Norries has been hailed as a great success, with one of the Cork podcasters describing it as one of their “best yet”.

Selling out the Cork Opera House more than once might go to some people’s heads, but not The Two Norries, and appearing at the Firkin Crane still felt like a homecoming, Timmy Long told The Echo.

Alongside James Leonard, Timmy Long is one half of a double act which has long ceased to be just a local success story, with their podcast scoring over a million streams, and counting among their recent guests the likes of Christy Moore, Frances Black, and Fr Peter McVerry, as well as the then taoiseach Micheál Martin.

James Leonard and Timmy Long of The Two Norries who had a community conversation organised by Cork City Partnership CLG as part of the social inclusion and community programme at the Firkin Crane. Picture: David Creedon

Both men have overcome addiction, criminality and imprisonment to become respected commentators on social issues, mental health, and trauma, tackling with their customary wit, good humour and sensitivity issues which might still, in clumsier hands, remain taboo.

No longer just household names Leeside, the Two Norries increasingly enjoy a national profile and have appeared on The Late Late Show, with Ryan Tubridy – who once told this reporter he counts James Leonard and Timmy Long among his “real life” friends – returning the favour with an appearance on the podcast.

Hosted by Cork City Partnership, through its SICAP (Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme) initiative, the talk was entitled 'A Community Conversation – Tackling Stress, Positive Mental Health and Life Balance', and appearing at the Firkin Crane was a memorable experience for the two men, Timmy Long said.

“Myself and James, we just gave our stories about what it was like growing up in Hollyhill, and how our family life was, and a little bit of context then about how we started using drugs, how it escalated then from there, going chaotic from there, a little bit about our journeys through recovery, a little bit of context about how it was in prison, then, for both of us, how it helped both of us, how it helped me with education,” he said.

“Going on to complete the Junior Cert in prison, [prison] became one of the most influential places that I’ve ever been in my life because it gave me respite away from all of the madness in my life at that stage, but I also went into prison as well in recovery, because I had been into treatment just before I went in, so I had a little bit of an understanding.

“My life really began to transform itself from there, I was always working on myself and always understanding that I needed to do more work on myself, to understand all of the different areas of my childhood, and the different things that would have happened in my early life, had informed the man I was today, and were part of the moulding of that man,” he said.

Timmy Long of The Two Norries speaking at the talk in the Firkin Crane. Picture David Creedon

The talk they gave at the Firkin Crane was an attempt to explain where they had come from, and what they had come through, he said, and the fact it was before a home audience made it all the more special.

“We wanted to give a little story around each area of our lives, and we went from there, and all of this time we were ensuring that we were giving people some info on what were the different services that we used, what was beneficial in our lives, who helped us, our wives, our family members, the Cork Alliance, the different good people that we have met along the way,” he said.

Brenda Barry of the Cork City Partnership said the talk had had a great turnout and everyone there had been enthralled.

“The experience of what The Two Norries have been through gave us a great insight into issues regarding substance misuse and mental health issues,” she said.

“Both James and Timmy described how they hit rock bottom but were lucky that they found the supports that are available to help them out of that way of life.

“They spoke too about getting a second chance at life, returning to education and what helps them stay clean and sober on a daily basis.”

Ms Barry said their stories showed their first-hand experiences of the trauma of drugs, prison, homelessness but also showed how it is possible to turn it around.

James Leonard of The Two Norries speaking at the talk in the Firkin Crane. Picture David Creedon

“The agencies and groups that attended with their clients are all working to help those who are struggling with these issues,” Ms Barry said.

Among the groups which were invited by Cork City Partnership to the talk was The Lantern at Nano Nagle, Shine a Light Suicide and Mental Health Awareness Group, The Dillons Cross Project, Cork Alliance Centre, Cork Traveller Women’s Network, the Northside Women’s Group, the Churchfield Community Trust, and Blackpool Community Garden.

Also in attendance were students of UCC’s Diploma in Youth and Community Work, Shandon Men’s Shed, Mayfield Women’s Shed, the Traveller Visibility Group, Mahon Community Development Project, Simon Community, Cathedral Seniors Group, Blackpool and Mayfield Training Centre, Foroige, and Friendly Call Cork.