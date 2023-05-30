Tue, 30 May, 2023 - 11:24

Kinsale fisherman takes to the high seas off the coast of Africa on RTÉ series 

Mr Walsh is plunged into the deep end as he encounters conditions far from the pristine hi-tech fishing industry in Cork.
Kinsale Skipper John Walsh, pictured on board one of the Gambian fishing boats as part of RTÉ's new three part series Faraway Fields – The Hardest Harvest.

Eoin Kelleher

A Cork skipper is set to feature in an upcoming TV series, where he tests his mettle by taking to the high seas off the coast of Africa.

Kinsale fisherman John Walsh will appear on RTÉ One on Wednesday, June 7 at 9.35pm, in a three-part series called Faraway Fields – The Hardest Harvest.

Mr Walsh will discover how to live off the sea in some of the most gruelling conditions, in the west African country of Gambia where fish is a staple part of the diet.

The first episode will see Mr Walsh coping with fishing in a traditional wooden boat alongside native fisherman as they struggle to make a living in Gambia’s over-fished seas.

Mr Walsh is plunged into the deep end as he encounters conditions far from the pristine hi-tech fishing industry in Cork.

The fishing community of Tanji struggles to survive, using traditional methods and amid dwindling stocks. 

A fisherman since he was 17, Mr Walsh will endure first-hand the results of climate change, warming oceans, and the depletion of fish species caused by overseas supertrawlers.

Tandem bike pilots helping people with disabilities in Cork experience the joy of cycling 

