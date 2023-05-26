Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 19:20

Garda station evacuated in Dublin

As a precaution the Garda Station has been evacuated and the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal has been requested
Garda station evacuated in Dublin

Some road closures in the vicinity of the Garda station are currently in place.

Tallaght Garda Station has been evacuated and is currently closed to the public.

Members of An Garda Síochána on active patrol in the Tallaght area this evening, arrested a male.

On arrival back at Tallaght Garda station an initial inspection of a bag in possession of the male has indicated contents of concern.

As a precaution the Garda Station has been evacuated and the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal has been requested.

Some road closures in the vicinity of the Garda station are currently in place.

More in this section

gavel 'I'll do it for you, boy' - Man tells judge he will undergo treatment for addiction issue
Essential oils company dōTERRA officially opens €12m manufacturing facility in Cork Essential oils company dōTERRA officially opens €12m manufacturing facility in Cork
Volunteers dig deep to help reopen Shandon Community Garden Volunteers dig deep to help reopen Shandon Community Garden
Rabbit (Oryctolagus cuniculus)

Man with 'enormous' rabbit problem on his land appeals against refusal for firearms certificate 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more