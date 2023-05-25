Thu, 25 May, 2023 - 17:25

Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream to get circus twist in Cork 

Four Lovers takes place at Circus Factory from June 21-24 as part of the Cork Midsummer Festival.
0phelia McCabe, Lidija Šola, Cormac Mohally and Noelle Ní Ríagáin in rehearsal for the Four Lovers at the Circus Factory Picture: Ann Marie O'Sullivan

Martin Mongan

Corkonians are set to experience a Shakespeare classic with a big twist this summer.

As part of Cork Midsummer Festival, Circus Factory have taken an excerpt from A Midsummer Night’s Dream and put a circus twist on it. 

Their production, Four Lovers, is a reimagining of the four lovers from Shakespeare’s original romantic comedy in an astonishing display of circus, music, and wonder.

The production will explore the intricate dynamics and tangled relationships of the four lovers: Hermia, Lysander, Helena, and Demetrius. “I think the audience are going to see Contemporary Circus in a new light, and they are going to see me do some slick juggling,” said Circus Factory artistic director Cormac Mohally.

Cork based music maker and underground Hip Hop MC, 0phelia, created a truly original soundtrack for the production, and will also appear in the production.

