Cork singer to perform on Ryan Tubridy's final Late Late Show after 14 years at the helm

CORK singer-songwriter Cian Ducrot will showcase his musical talents on The Late Late Show tomorrow night to mark Ryan Tubridy’s last show after 14 years at the helm of the longest-running live TV chat show in the world.

Douglas native Cian Ducrot who has been touring with Ed Sheeran in recent months on his UK and European tour will be marking the occasion with a very special performance.

For this very special show, President Michael D. Higgins has invited Ryan to join him in Áras an Uachtaráin for their final Late Late interview together.

In a very special Late Late Toy Show reunion, some of the show's favourite kids from editions down through the years will also gather to bid Ryan a fond farewell.

Host Ryan Tubridy said he is humbled, grateful, and excited ahead of tomorrow night’s show:

"Tomorrow night is going to be a night of endings for sure, but beginnings for definite.

"I am humbled, grateful, and excited because this is the end of one phase of this extraordinarily exciting life I have had so far."

"I will be turning the big 50 on Sunday so, it’s the perfect time to look ahead and welcome a new chapter," he said.

A plethora of Irish musicians will also perform on Ryan’s special night. The list includes Andrea Corr, John Sheahan (The Dubliners), Moya Brennan (Clannad), Steve Wickham (The Waterboys), Sharon Shannon, Jim Lockhart (Horslips), Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh (Altan).

It is anticipated there will be more familiar faces dropping in and many more surprises are expected on what promises to be a nostalgic night.

It was recently announced that Patrick Kiely will be succeeding Ryan Tubridy as the new host of The Late Late Show.

Kielty, from Dundrum in Co Down, becomes the fourth main presenter of the show for its 61st season next September.