Thu, 25 May, 2023 - 14:54

Cork singer to perform on Ryan Tubridy's final Late Late Show after 14 years at the helm

For this very special show, President Michael D. Higgins has invited Ryan to join him in Áras an Uachtaráin for their final Late Late interview together.
Cork singer to perform on Ryan Tubridy's final Late Late Show after 14 years at the helm

Cork singer Cian Ducrot who has been touring with Ed Sheeran in recent months will be performing on The Late Late Show tomorrow night.

CORK singer-songwriter Cian Ducrot will showcase his musical talents on The Late Late Show tomorrow night to mark Ryan Tubridy’s last show after 14 years at the helm of the longest-running live TV chat show in the world.

Douglas native Cian Ducrot who has been touring with Ed Sheeran in recent months on his UK and European tour will be marking the occasion with a very special performance.

For this very special show, President Michael D. Higgins has invited Ryan to join him in Áras an Uachtaráin for their final Late Late interview together.

In a very special Late Late Toy Show reunion, some of the show's favourite kids from editions down through the years will also gather to bid Ryan a fond farewell.

Host Ryan Tubridy said he is humbled, grateful, and excited ahead of tomorrow night’s show: 

"Tomorrow night is going to be a night of endings for sure, but beginnings for definite.

"I am humbled, grateful, and excited because this is the end of one phase of this extraordinarily exciting life I have had so far."

"I will be turning the big 50 on Sunday so, it’s the perfect time to look ahead and welcome a new chapter," he said.

A plethora of Irish musicians will also perform on Ryan’s special night. The list includes Andrea Corr, John Sheahan (The Dubliners), Moya Brennan (Clannad), Steve Wickham (The Waterboys), Sharon Shannon, Jim Lockhart (Horslips), Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh (Altan).

It is anticipated there will be more familiar faces dropping in and many more surprises are expected on what promises to be a nostalgic night.

It was recently announced that Patrick Kiely will be succeeding Ryan Tubridy as the new host of The Late Late Show.

Kielty, from Dundrum in Co Down, becomes the fourth main presenter of the show for its 61st season next September.

Read More

Community award for group who brought sheep and goats in to help uncover historic graves

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background Fine for man who pleaded guilty to charges including threatening behaviour
Appeal for Dominik Sejbuk (21) missing from Fermoy since Tuesday Appeal for Dominik Sejbuk (21) missing from Fermoy since Tuesday
gavel Four months in jail for man caught with heroin in car
musicentertainment
<p>People can now have their say on phase one of the Maglin Greenway, a new walking and cycling route between Maglin Rd and Gaelscoil Uí Ríordáin in Ballincollig. Image: G-Net 3D via consult.corkcity.ie/en.</p>

Public invited to have their say on proposed new greenway for Cork city

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more