Iconic singer Tina Turner dies at age 83 after a long illness 

Singer Tina Turner, one of rock’s most famous voices who had hits including Proud Mary and The Best, has died at the age of 83 after a long illness, her publicist Bernard Doherty told the PA news agency.

In a career spanning more than 60 years, the American-Swiss singer, who was born Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee, won eight competitive Grammy Awards and has a star on both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the St Louis Walk of Fame.

Turner died “peacefully” on Wednesday after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, according to her publicist.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” a statement read.

“With her music and her inexhaustible vitality, Tina Turner thrilled millions of fans and inspired many artists of subsequent generations.”

The statement added that a private funeral ceremony, attended by close friends and family, would be held, and that further press inquiries would not be answered.

Tina Turner at the O2 Arena, Dublin, in 2009. Pic: Paddy Cummins/PCPhoto.ie

Roger Davies, the singer’s manager of 30 years, paid tribute to the star, saying: “Tina was a unique and remarkable force of nature with her strength, incredible energy and immense talent.

“From the first day I met her in 1980, she believed in herself completely when few others did at that time.

“It was a privilege and an honour to have been a close friend as well as her manager for more than 30 years. I will miss her deeply.”

Her autobiography, I, Tina, was turned into the 1993 film What’s Love Got To Do With It, dramatising the mother-of-two’s famously turbulent relationship with Ike Turner and it also saw Angela Bassett nominated for an Oscar for her performance as Tina in the biopic.