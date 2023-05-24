Wed, 24 May, 2023 - 08:59

Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Cork teen Killian Atkins

Killian, who is 17, is five foot 11 inches, with a normal build, and he has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in the Wilton area on Friday, 12 May, 2023.
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Killian Atkins, who was last seen in the Wilton area of Cork on Friday, 12th May 2023.

Donal O’Keeffe

Gardaí are appealing for help in finding a Cork teenager who has been missing for almost two weeks.

KIllian Atkins, who is 17 years old, was last seen in the Wilton area of Cork on the evening of Friday 12 May 2023, at approximately 6.30pm.

Killian is described as being 5 foot 11 inches in height with a normal build. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Killian was wearing a black hoodie, a red t-shirt, grey tracksuit pants and black runners.

Anyone with information on Killian's whereabouts is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or they can call to any garda Station.

cork
