Mon, 22 May, 2023 - 19:39

Cork Chamber: Housing and infrastructure need to keep city and region attractive to talent 

Chamber president, Ronan Murray was speaking at the 204th Cork Chamber AGM at the Imperial Hotel this evening.
Cork Chamber: Housing and infrastructure need to keep city and region attractive to talent 

Pictured from left: Michael Harte of Dairygold, board member of Cork Chamber; Ronan Murray, president of Cork Chamber; Maria Desmond of Enable Ireland, board member of Cork Chamber; Rob Horgan, vice president of Cork Chamber and Conor Healy, CEO of Cork Chamber pictured at the 204th Cork Chamber AGM. Photo: John Roche Photography

Amy Nolan

Cork Chamber has pledged to continue to work to secure the investment needed in housing and infrastructure to ensure the region is an attractive place to work and invest in.

Chamber president, Ronan Murray was speaking at the 204th Cork Chamber AGM at the Imperial Hotel this evening.

“We need to continue to work with Government and our elected representatives to deliver the investments in housing and infrastructure that will make sure our city region is attractive to talent and investment and position ourselves to be at the forefront of a fourth industrial revolution,” Mr Murray said, addressing assembled members.

He said advancements needed to progress the city in areas such as infrastructure were a top priority for Chamber.

“Cork has the potential to be a global renewable energy hub and the Chamber ensured that at the highest levels of government, the investments needed to develop the port and energy infrastructure to deliver on this promise were prioritised,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of evolving and innovating to stay competitive.

“The rapid development of AI and the urgency of climate action means Cork will need to display continued agility to remain ahead of the curve,” he said.

“We do need to accelerate the harnessing of our natural advantages like offshore wind and continue to attract the best and brightest to our city region.” 

Mr Murray praised the resilience Cork businesses have shown in the face of the uncertainty created by the war in Ukraine, energy prices and wider inflation.

“Our members sought to embrace sustainability through energy efficiency and renewables, rather than reducing headcount.

“It really speaks volumes to the confidence businesses have in both the Irish and indeed Cork’s economy, in its people, its talent and ultimately its business environment that it continues to attract global companies and spurs indigenous entrepreneurs to invest in our city region," he said. 

The 204th AGM also saw the announcement of Rob Horgan of Velo Coffee Roasters as Cork Chamber Vice President.

“Rob has been a great asset to the team, the board and membership in recent years.

“I have no doubt he will continue to be in the years ahead,” Mr Murray said.

Newly elected board members were also announced this evening, Michael Harte of Dairygold and Maria Desmond of Enable Ireland.

Concluding the 204th Cork Chamber AGM, Mr Murray, expressed thanks to outgoing board members, former Cork Chamber President Paula Cogan of Cognate Health, Pankaj Agarwal of PepsiCo, Deirdre Waldron of Fuzion Communications, Niall Kenny of AB Sales, and Clair Murphy of Pfizer Ireland Pharmaceuticals.

Read More

'A great place to do business': €127m expansion of Cork PepsiCo plant welcomed

More in this section

'At Indie we welcome anything that will aid with harm reduction': Drug testing scheme to be rolled out at festivals 'At Indie we welcome anything that will aid with harm reduction': Drug testing scheme to be rolled out at festivals
Calls for more drinking water fountains to be installed in Glanmire Calls for more drinking water fountains to be installed in Glanmire
Crosshaven facing water supply disruption  Parts of Cork city centre facing overnight water and traffic disruptions
cork peoplecork business
gavel

Community service order for Carrigaline man caught with €15,000 worth of cannabis 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more