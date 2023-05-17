North Cork school unveils €10m state-of-the-art extension

Davis College in Mallow has unveiled a €10m state-of-the-art extension.

The co-educational, multi-denominational post-primary school welcomed Education Minister Norma Foley to the school last week to officially open the new facilities.

The stand-alone extension is approximately 5,000m2, part-single storey and part-three storey in height, accommodating classrooms, laboratories, social areas, administration rooms and a special education needs unit.

The site works included ballcourts, outdoor play areas, landscaping and a covered walkway to the existing school.

The works included alterations to the existing school building to facilitate access to the extension.

MMD Construction was the main contractor for the works at Davis College with Wilson Architecture undertaking design team lead.

Pictured speaking is Minister for Education Norma Foley TD, at the official opening of the Davis College school extension by Minister for Education Norma Foley TD, at Davis College, Mallow. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Speaking at the ceremony Ms Foley said that it was a joy to be present at Davis College for the very special occasion.

She stated that parents are incredibly important partners in education and acknowledged their positive and pro-active contribution to the school.

On closing Ms Foley wished all the staff and students well and in particular, the Leaving Certificate students, who will be undertaking their examinations shortly.

Pictured is Minister for Education Norma Foley TD, with the college choir and their music teachers, at the official opening of the Davis College school extension by Minister for Education Norma Foley TD, at Davis College, Mallow. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Pat McKelvey, director of schools at Cork ETB, thanked Ms Foley and her Department for the support, substantial investment and commitment to the improvement of educational institutions.

He noted that he was delighted to see this long-waited extension finally come to fruition.

School principal Stephen Gilbert welcomed the Minister on behalf of the school community saying it was an honour and privilege to have her visit the school.

He noted that the new facilities would benefit students for generations to come.

Finally, Mr Gilbert acknowledged the significant contributions previous principals and deputies had played in bringing the extension to fruition.