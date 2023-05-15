Mon, 15 May, 2023 - 19:58

Man who sexually assaulted woman on streets of Cork city jailed for two years 

The young woman, who is 21, said in a victim impact statement that, within a week of the sexual attack on her, she attempted to take her own life.
Man who sexually assaulted woman on streets of Cork city jailed for two years 

Det. Garda Hastings said that the 21-year-old woman was in a vulnerable condition as she walked home from the city centre after midnight on December 3, 2021 when the sexual assault occurred.

A sentence of two years and three months was imposed on a man who sexually attacked a woman in Cork city - the victim having spent much of her life trying to come to terms with being sexually abused as a child.

Judge Dara Hayes said: “Women are entitled to go out socialising, they are entitled to drink, they are entitled to not be hassled by men and they are most certainly entitled not to be sexually assaulted.

“You saw a woman in a position of vulnerability and took advantage of her.” 

The accused man, 43-year-old Saadallah Ghoumrassi, who is from Algeria and living at temporary accommodation in Cork city, said in a letter for the victim, read out by a translator at Cork Circuit Criminal Court: “For what I have done I ask forgiveness. It was a mistake. What I have done was wrong. I wish you a healthy and bright future. Thank you very much if you accept my apology.” 

The young woman, who is 21, said in a victim impact statement read on her behalf by Detective Garda Kevin Hastings that, within a week of the sexual attack on her on December 3, 2021, she attempted to take her own life.

She said the crime affected her mental health, adding: “No matter if you say no, what you wear or where you go, people take advantage.” 

The young woman hoped that by making a complaint in this case it might help to prevent “another girl being sexually assaulted.” 

The judge was previously told that the accused was horrified at what he saw of the crime on CCTV and at how he behaved. It was stated the accused quite shocked and that he did apologise to the injured party and gardaí. He said: ‘I am not a bad person. It is the first time in my life I did anything like this’.

Judge Dara Hayes said: “This is an appalling offence – to take advantage of a young woman as she walked the streets of her own city. 

"She should be able to walk home (without anything like this).” 

Det. Garda Hastings said that the 21-year-old woman was in a vulnerable condition as she walked home from the city centre after midnight on December 3, 2021 when the sexual assault occurred.

She had drink taken and stumbled, and the defendant approached and offered to help her but she declined his help.

The detective said that following this initial encounter he sexually assaulted her twice as she made her way home.

The accused was assessed as being at low risk of sexual reoffending.

More in this section

gavel Jail for motorist who committed 'appalling litany of driving offences' around Cork city
American man 'suffering from exposure and dehydration' rescued in Cork American man 'suffering from exposure and dehydration' rescued in Cork
Dell opens new €2 million test lab in Cork Dell opens new €2 million test lab in Cork
cork housingrentaldaft
Garda stock

Elderly woman killed in Cork road traffic collision

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more