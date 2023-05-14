Kinsale school hosts EU Council conference

Kinsale Community College recently welcomed representatives from 13 different countries in an EU Council of Ministries Conference.

The two day event in collaboration with the Department of Education aimed at exploring Sustainable Education Strategies.

The event brought together educationalists as part of the European Education Area Strategic Framework, to discuss the need for collaboration across educational systems within Europe to address issues relating to sustainability, climate change, and biodiversity.

During the conference, visitors had the opportunity to witness first-hand Kinsale Community School's commitment to sustainability through their various sustainable practices.

The Kinsale school have worked hard to utilise sustainable practices such as solar panels for energy generation, water harvesting for conservation, and the creation of an outdoor learning space where students could cultivate plants and food.

The Department of Education's conference held at Kinsale Community School marked a significant milestone in addressing the challenges posed by climate change, biodiversity loss, and sustainability, highlighting the vital role of education in creating a sustainable future.

The school's unwavering commitment to sustainable practices and fostering a positive learning environment for students was evident throughout the event and served as a source of inspiration for educators and communities across Europe.

The highlight of the event was a panel discussion with students from Kinsale Community School, who shared their experiences in the BT Young Scientist Exhibition, Young Environmentalist, and Young Social Innovators programs.

Fergal McCarthy, School Principal of Kinsale Community School and Vice President of the European Federation of Education Employers, said: "This was a wonderful opportunity for our students to be given active agency in respect of a global concern which is very real and very urgent."

He commended the students for keeping these issues at the top of the agenda.

Other keynote speakers at the event included two distinguished experts in their respective fields, Professor Paul Walsh and Lord David Puttnam.

Professor Walsh is a renowned Professor of International Development Studies and the Director of the Centre for Sustainable Development Studies at University College Dublin.

Lord Puttnam is an accomplished film producer, renowned educator, and prominent environmentalist.

Professor Paul Walsh shared his expertise on the significance of sustainability education in achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

He emphasized the role of education in creating a more just, equitable, and sustainable world and stressed the importance of cross-sectoral collaboration in achieving this vision.

The conference also included panel discussions with Laura Power, Education Officer for World Wise Global Schools, Liam Wegimont, Executive Director of Global Education Network Europe, and teachers from the school.