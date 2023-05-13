Sat, 13 May, 2023 - 11:04

Cork's Henry Street to close tomorrow - diversions will be in place 

The temporary closure will be in place to facilitate the removal of a temporary MRI unit from MUH.

Martin Mongan

City centre traffic will be diverted in Cork early tomorrow (Sunday) morning due to the closure of Henry Street, near Mercy University Hospital, (MUH), as part of a traffic management plan to facilitate the removal and transport of a temporary MRI unit from the hospital to Rosslare for shipment to the UK.

The temporary MRI unit was in place to facilitate the development works of two additional inpatient wards, which provides 30 beds and two new state-of-the-art theatres, and prevent disruption of MRI services for patients.

This work has since been completed and the MRI service has relocated back to its original site on the Sheares Street side of Mercy University Hospital.

Traffic restrictions are due to commence at 5am on Sunday morning and remain in place until 2pm that afternoon.

Parking will be restricted during this time and staff have been advised to be aware of parking within the Henry Street vicinity prior to the hours of closure.

Pedestrian traffic will be restricted within the surrounding locality of the crane being used to remove the temporary mobile MRI unit.

Information about the traffic management plan has been distributed to the chairperson of the Middle Parish Residence Association, George Patterson and the residents in the Middle Parish area.

The Chief Fire Officer in the Cork City Fire Department, David Spillet, and members of the National Ambulance Service have also been informed.

Motorists using the main Cork to Rosslare Road on Sunday have also been advised to be aware of the convoy moving the large MRI unit.

