Cork's Carnival of Science line-up revealed ahead of super science event

Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 12:31

Fitzgerald's Park will be transformed into a science super park from 11am to 6pm for the weekend, with more than 45 free science-based activities.
This free festival weekend of science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM), features a packed line-up of live science shows in circus-style tents, walk-about scientific entertainers, hands-on workshops, and interactive STEM experiences that will blow kids' minds.

Eoin Kelleher

Ireland's largest outdoor science engagement event, Cork Carnival of Science, has announced its line-up for this year’s festival, which runs from June 10 to 11.

Fitzgerald’s Park will be transformed into a science super park from 11am to 6pm for the weekend, with more than 45 free science-based activities. Curious kids and fun-loving families can explore, investigate, experiment, and discover the wonders of science.

TV presenter and celebrity scientist Mark the Science Guy, from RTÉ’s hit show Let’s Find Out, and physicists Dr Stephen Davitt and Phil Smyth, from RTÉ’s Home School Hub, will headline this year’s festival.

This free festival weekend of science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM), which attracted more than 25,000 people in 2022, features a packed line-up of live science shows in circus-style tents, walk-about scientific entertainers, hands-on workshops, and interactive STEM experiences that will blow kids’ minds.

Will Flanagan, Alchemy Artistic Director with Siún Murray and Abigail Horgan at the launch of Cork Carnival of Science, which takes place from 10th - 12th June. Picture: Clare Keogh
Will Flanagan, Alchemy Artistic Director with Siún Murray and Abigail Horgan at the launch of Cork Carnival of Science, which takes place from 10th - 12th June. Picture: Clare Keogh

Supported by Cork City Council and Science Foundation Ireland, and organised by Cork City Council’s Lifetime Lab @ Old Cork Waterworks Experience, this year’s theme will delve into climate and the natural world from a scientific point of view.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde said: “Cork City Council is delighted that the Carnival of Science will once again be a prominent fixture on Cork city’s programme of summer festivals and events. The event promises to be a great family day out that combines education, fun and entertainment in the beautiful setting of Fitzgerald’s Park”.

Dr Ruth Freeman, Director of Science for Society in Science Foundation Ireland, added: “SFI is delighted to support the Cork Carnival of Science, giving everyone a chance to discover hands-on science while playing and having fun.

“The programme is full of opportunities to follow your curiosity and appreciate the scientific wonders of the world around us, a world that we know we need to act now to protect.”

Accessibility is a key focus to ensure enjoyment for all, and in consultation with the Deaf Community in Cork, provision has been made to ensure that sign language interpretation is available at live show performances and for specific requests.

For more details, visit corkcity.ie or stay tuned to social media updates from @corkcitycouncilofficial. 

