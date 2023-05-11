Thu, 11 May, 2023 - 20:13

Founder Weekend for budding entrepreneurs

Founder Weekend is organised by the National Digital Research Centre, the national accelerator programme for globally ambitious tech entrepreneurs in Ireland, and is aimed at those who are at idea stage with a business or start-up.
Programme manager at Republic of Work, Eshna Gogia, offering advice and mentorship to an entrepreneur. Budding entrepreneurs can apply now to attend the Founder Weekend at Republic of Work later this month.

Martin Mongan

A WEEKEND that offers passionate entrepreneurs the opportunity to network with mentors and share ideas with other start-ups is taking place in Cork City this month.

Over the weekend, attendees will be immersed in a creative, team-oriented environment at Republic of Work’s dynamic co-working space, which is home to the likes of global venture capital firm SOSV, cybersecurity startup Vaultree, and internet data extraction company Zyte.

By the time participants complete the 48-hour event, they can expect to be equipped with a well-developed start-up concept, a diverse and supportive network, and a new level of entrepreneurial knowledge.

Eshna Gogia, programme manager at Republic of Work, said: “We’d really encourage anyone who’s interested in starting out to attend.

“Participants can attend tailored workshops covering scripting a start-up pitch, shaping an impressive pitch deck presentation, and customer development. They can also hear from successful Irish entrepreneurs who can share their experiences.”

Judie Russell, founder at The Vidacademy and one of the 2022 Founder Weekend winners, said: “We had the pleasure of participating in Founder Weekend last year and it was a game-changer for our business.

“The weekend was incredibly engaging and provided us with invaluable insights that we continue to apply to our business strategy today.”

Founder Weekend takes place at Republic of Work from May 26 to 28, kicking off on Friday at 6pm and wrapping up that Sunday afternoon.

The deadline to apply is May 21. To submit an application, visit ndrc.ie/founder-weekend

