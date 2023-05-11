Over 50 prizes on offer in raffle for Wildlife Rescue Cork 

WILDLIFE Rescue Cork (WRC) is running an online raffle throughout May to raise funds to build new enclosures and aviaries for the animals.

“We are hoping to build five new aviaries, then two large, mammal enclosures, as well as other resources,” the organisation said.

Five aviaries will cost the WRC €15,000 to €20,000, while two large mammal enclosures are €1,000 to €1,500 each.

WRC is also building a squirrel enclosure, which will cost €800, and eight indoor pods, which will cost €270 each.

Julie Cronin, the founder and chairperson of WRC, said that two of her volunteers contacted businesses across Cork for prize donations.

“Two of my volunteers reached out to businesses in Cork and the response was amazing. We have over 50 prizes. The businesses are very generous,” Ms Cronin said.

Some of the prizes include teeth whitening from Cork Dental Care worth €300, attendance at Funky Town’s children’s summer camp, worth €350, and afternoon tea for two at Hayfield Manor.

The raffle will be hosted via iDonate.ie, where people can pick up a ticket for as little as €5.

The iDonate platform will randomly select 50 numbers from the database of people who purchased a ticket.

“At the end of the raffle, we will tell the database to randomly select 50 winners,” Julie said.

“This is done fully via their independent platform. We then receive 50 contact details and will contact the winners directly via the email they used to enter,” she added.

WRC is aiming to raise €15,000 by June 1. The iDonate page can be found at idonate.ie/raffle/WildlifeRescueCorkRaffle2023.

For more information on WRC, visit https://wildliferescuecork.com/