Thu, 11 May, 2023 - 19:06

Over 50 prizes on offer in raffle for Wildlife Rescue Cork 

They are hoping to raise funds to build new enclosures and aviaries for the animals.
Over 50 prizes on offer in raffle for Wildlife Rescue Cork 

Wildlife Rescue Cork (WRC) is running an online raffle throughout May to raise funds to build new enclosures and aviaries for the animals.

Martin Mongan

WILDLIFE Rescue Cork (WRC) is running an online raffle throughout May to raise funds to build new enclosures and aviaries for the animals.

“We are hoping to build five new aviaries, then two large, mammal enclosures, as well as other resources,” the organisation said.

Five aviaries will cost the WRC €15,000 to €20,000, while two large mammal enclosures are €1,000 to €1,500 each.

WRC is also building a squirrel enclosure, which will cost €800, and eight indoor pods, which will cost €270 each.

Julie Cronin, the founder and chairperson of WRC, said that two of her volunteers contacted businesses across Cork for prize donations.

“Two of my volunteers reached out to businesses in Cork and the response was amazing. We have over 50 prizes. The businesses are very generous,” Ms Cronin said.

Some of the prizes include teeth whitening from Cork Dental Care worth €300, attendance at Funky Town’s children’s summer camp, worth €350, and afternoon tea for two at Hayfield Manor.

The raffle will be hosted via iDonate.ie, where people can pick up a ticket for as little as €5.

The iDonate platform will randomly select 50 numbers from the database of people who purchased a ticket.

“At the end of the raffle, we will tell the database to randomly select 50 winners,” Julie said. 

“This is done fully via their independent platform. We then receive 50 contact details and will contact the winners directly via the email they used to enter,” she added.

WRC is aiming to raise €15,000 by June 1. The iDonate page can be found at idonate.ie/raffle/WildlifeRescueCorkRaffle2023.

For more information on WRC, visit https://wildliferescuecork.com/

Read More

Steam train evokes grand age of rail at Kent Station in Cork

More in this section

gavel Carer confessed to stealing more than €45k from elderly woman
Woman who carried heroin internally jailed after failing to comply with terms of suspended sentence Woman who carried heroin internally jailed after failing to comply with terms of suspended sentence
Well-known Cork city pub set to reopen Well-known Cork city pub set to reopen
charityanimals
<p>The Castletownshend Road next to the Regal Estate Skibbereen was blocked off for a short while today as the Gardá attended an incident. The scene remains sealed off while investigations are ongoing. Pic: Andrew Harris </p>

Man hospitalised following incident in West Cork 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more