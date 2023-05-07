Sun, 07 May, 2023 - 13:58

Cork school celebrates diversity and inclusion as it marks autism month

Staff members and pupils from Bunscoil Rinn an Chabhlaigh, Rushbrooke, in Cobh participated in several initiatives and held a fundraiser for AsIAm, Ireland’s national autism charity.
A Cork national school held a series of events to mark autism month in April to highlight the importance of autism awareness and inclusion. 

John Bohane

Mercedes Moylan, who is a teacher in the national school, said their 'Shoesday Tuesday' fundraiser raised €900 for AsIAm. “April is autism month and lots of schools mark the occasion and celebrate diversity. We did a fundraiser for the charity AsIAm. The kids wear different shoes and they each brought in €2 for charity," she explained. "This raised a total of €900 for charity."

Saoirse (left) and Dakota having fun during Shoesday Tuesday celebrating autism month fundraising for AsIAm at Bunscoil Rinn an Chabhlaigh, Rushbrooke, Co. Cork.
Ms Moylan, who has taught in Bunscoil Rinn an Chabhlaigh, Rushbrooke for 17 years, said the fundraiser and the various school initiatives help to raise awareness of autism. “We do this fundraiser every year," she explained. "All the staff members and pupils get involved and wear different shoes on the day. It is important we celebrate the differences and diversity. Dick White, who was the representative from AsIAm, came to collect the cheque wearing different shoes.

“We are a very inclusive and autism friendly school," added Ms Moylan. 

"It is great to make all pupils aware of autism.
"We are currently learning Lámh which is sign language for children with autism. We are learning songs learning this sign language. The children also watch videos about autism, and we have books for the junior infants explaining all about autism."

Mateusz, Tommy and Ryan having fun during Shoesday Tuesday celebrating autism month fundraising for AsIAm at Bunscoil Rinn an Chabhlaigh, Rushbrooke, Co. Cork.
“We don’t want a stigma anymore,” Ms Moylan stated further. “We have done special classes for 17 years. We have very good facilities. We have an occupational therapy room for exercises, and we have a sensory room. The staff make it. The parents are so good to work with. We all want the best for the pupils,” she added.

The co-educational national school, which currently has four special classes for autism, is due to open a sensory garden in June.
"There has been a lot of work put into the garden," explained Ms Moylan. "The sensory garden will be gorgeous, and it will be for everyone. It will be a great addition to the school."

