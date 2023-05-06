Kate enjoying the taste of success as Blas na hÉireann’s Producers’ Champion

ECHO columnist, blogger, and award-winning food writer and founder of Flavour.ie, Kate Ryan has been named Blas na hÉireann’s Producers’ Champion for 2023.

The Producers’ Champion is selected annually by Blas na hÉireann producers, based on a survey that goes out to the entire Blas network — a network that covers every county in Ireland with producers from across the food industry.

Originally from Bristol, Kate moved to Cork in 2005 and quickly recognised the food scene in Ireland was becoming transformative. With a growing number of food and drink producers and an increasing abundance of exceptional restaurants to celebrate, her idea of Flavour.ie became a reality.

The platform, which is dedicated to promoting Irish food and drink, also features her blog, The Flavour Files, where Kate writes about great local produce, seasonality, wild and foraged food, and craft drinks of all kinds, with recipes that illustrate how artisan foods are as at home in our kitchens as they are on a restaurant menu.

As well as writing for her own website, Kate writes regularly as a food features writer for The Echo and Irish Examiner, among others.

“I write about Irish producers to showcase and highlight what they do because I care so passionately about them. We are blessed on this island to have such a vast amount of fantastic produce and it is so important to celebrate that.

“I started Flavour.ie as an ode to exceptional Irish producers, so this award is down to them.”

Artie Clifford, founder of Blas na hÉireann said: “Kate’s contribution to the Irish food scene is deeply appreciated, as is her continued support for producers.

“She is incredibly well-regarded in the industry so I know that the extended Blas family will see this award of Producers’ Champion 2023 for Kate as something that is extremely well-deserved.”

Joining past Producers’ Champions like Simon Coveney TD, Neven Maguire, John & Sally McKenna, and last year’s winners Johnny McDowell & Laura Bradley from Indie Füde, Kate Ryan is keeping very good company indeed.