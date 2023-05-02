Tue, 02 May, 2023 - 11:42

Trigon Hotels holding a recruitment fair this Thursday at Cork International Hotel

The recruitment fair will be held at the Cork International Hotel this Thursday, May 4 from 4pm until 7pm.
A recruitment fair will be held by Trigon Hotels at the Cork International Hotel this Thursday afternoon.

The Cork International Hotel is currently recruiting for 30 positions across all areas of the hotel. 

The recruitment fair will be held over the course of three hours at the Cork International Hotel this Thursday, May 4 from 4pm until 7pm.

Trigon Hotels, which includes the Cork International Hotel and the Metropole Hotel, is offering competitive rates of pay along with excellent training, with opportunities for promotion and development open to all candidates.

Kathleen Linehan, Strategic Director of Human Resources at Trigon Hotels, said they are looking forward to meeting prospective team members at the recruitment fair. 

“The Cork International Hotel is coming into one of the busiest times of the year, particularly as we offer great packages for families over the summer months.

“We are looking to expand our team in response to customer demand which is positive for the hotel."

"We are looking forward to meeting prospective team members at the recruitment fair on May 4 and to welcoming the successful candidates to join our team at every level,” she added.

Creating a good work life balance for team members represents an important part of the culture at the hotel group.

Trigon Hotels was certified as a Great Place To Work last August and was Named Best Large Company at the recent Cork Business Association’s ‘Cork Business of the Year Awards’.

The group was also honoured with the HR Team Of The Year Award in 2022.

Earlier this year, the group launched a new policy to support team members undergoing fertility treatment. The programme includes options around flexible working hours and paid leave days.

A new pension scheme was also introduced over the last number of months.

