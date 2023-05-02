Water disruptions on southside

Mains repair works are likely to cause water supply disruptions in parts of the southside of Cork city this week, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company, which changed its name from Irish Water at the start of the year, said the latest disruptions, which are part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, are scheduled to take place from 9am until 1pm on Friday 5 May.

The company said mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Ardfallen Estate and surrounding areas.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

Updates on these works may be accessed on the Uisce Éireann website using the reference CCI00062107.

Separately, mains repair works are also likely to cause water supply and traffic disruptions at Glendale Grove, Glendale Drive, Glendale Walk and surrounding areas from 9am until 1pm on Wednesday 3 May, the water utility

has warned.

Updates on those works may be accessed on the Uisce Éireann website using the reference CCI00062103.