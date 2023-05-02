Tue, 02 May, 2023 - 10:52

Water disruptions on southside

Uisce Éireann said the disruptions are scheduled to take place from 9am until 1pm on Friday 5 May.
Water disruptions on southside

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

Donal O’Keeffe

Mains repair works are likely to cause water supply disruptions in parts of the southside of Cork city this week, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company, which changed its name from Irish Water at the start of the year, said the latest disruptions, which are part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, are scheduled to take place from 9am until 1pm on Friday 5 May.

The company said mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Ardfallen Estate and surrounding areas.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

Updates on these works may be accessed on the Uisce Éireann website using the reference CCI00062107.

Separately, mains repair works are also likely to cause water supply and traffic disruptions at Glendale Grove, Glendale Drive, Glendale Walk and surrounding areas from 9am until 1pm on Wednesday 3 May, the water utility

has warned.

Updates on those works may be accessed on the Uisce Éireann website using the reference CCI00062103.

Read More

Irish Water received 29 reports in Cork of people suspecting illness from water consumption in 2022

More in this section

Gardaí investigate after a man's body is found in Bantry Gardaí investigate after a man's body is found in Bantry
Call to address 'anti-social behaviour' in Ballincollig Call to address 'anti-social behaviour' in Ballincollig
Opening of new aesthetic and wellness clinic sees 10 new jobs created in Cork city Opening of new aesthetic and wellness clinic sees 10 new jobs created in Cork city
irish water
Youghal RNLI lifeboat crew escort two people safely to shore after RIB suffers engine failure

Youghal RNLI lifeboat crew escort two people safely to shore after RIB suffers engine failure

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more