Cork International Choral Festival 2023 draws to a close at awards ceremony in City Hall

The Cork International Choral Festival came to a climactic close with its awards ceremony yesterday evening in City Hall.

Following a hugely successful festival, the jury results were finally announced for all sections of the varied and prestigious categories.

The top award in the Fleischmann International Trophy Competition was scooped by Estonian choir, Mixed Choir HUIK! with other Estonian choirs, The Academic Women’s Choir of the University of Tartu and The Academic Female Choir of Technical University of Tallinn placing in second and third place, respectively.

Meanwhile, MTU Glór Choral Society was awarded Ireland's Choir of the Year and also took home the Victor Leeson Perpetual Trophy.

In the National Adult Competitions categories, first place in the National Competition for Chamber Choirs was awarded to Cork choir, Calliope.

Portadown Male Voice Choir came first in the National Competition for Lower Voice Choirs and Sunday Morning Singers from Tipperary placed top in the National Competition for Upper Voice Choirs category.

First place winners in the National Adult Competitions categories also included: SETU Youth Choir (National Competition for Mixed Voice Choirs); Calliope (National Competition for Light, Jazz and Popular Music) and The Academy Chamber Choir (National Competition for Church Music).

The IBEC Workplace Choir of the Year top award was presented to the Scrubs choir from Cork University Hospital.

The Seán Ó Riada Trophy was awarded to composer, Laura Heneghan, for her work 'Draíocht na Farraige'.

In the National Competitions for Schools, Cór Scoil Mhuire Junior School in Cork took home first place in the primary schools category while Laurel Hill Coláiste FCJ in Limerick scooped first in the Equal Voice Post-Primary School Choirs category.

Ashton School Choir meanwhile won first place in the Mixed Voice Post-Primary School Choirs category.

School Choir of the Festival and the recipient of the John Cunningham Trophy was awarded to Laurel Hill Coláiste FCJ.

The Cork International Choral Festival, one of the highlights of the musical calendar, attracted over 5,000 participants this year hailing from all over Europe as well as Israel and Canada.

