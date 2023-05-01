Mon, 01 May, 2023 - 19:41

Cork International Choral Festival 2023 draws to a close at awards ceremony in City Hall

The Cork International Choral Festival, one of the highlights of the musical calendar, attracted over 5,000 participants this year hailing from all over Europe as well as Israel and Canada.
Cork International Choral Festival 2023 draws to a close at awards ceremony in City Hall

Estonian choirs Mixed Choir HUIK! and The Academic Women’s Choir of the University of Tartu came first and second respectively in the Fleischmann International Trophy Competition at the Cork International Choral Festival. Photo: Jed Niezgoda

Amy Nolan

The Cork International Choral Festival came to a climactic close with its awards ceremony yesterday evening in City Hall. 

Following a hugely successful festival, the jury results were finally announced for all sections of the varied and prestigious categories.

The top award in the Fleischmann International Trophy Competition was scooped by Estonian choir, Mixed Choir HUIK! with other Estonian choirs, The Academic Women’s Choir of the University of Tartu and The Academic Female Choir of Technical University of Tallinn placing in second and third place, respectively. 

Meanwhile, MTU Glór Choral Society was awarded Ireland's Choir of the Year and also took home the Victor Leeson Perpetual Trophy.

In the National Adult Competitions categories, first place in the National Competition for Chamber Choirs was awarded to Cork choir, Calliope.

Portadown Male Voice Choir came first in the National Competition for Lower Voice Choirs and Sunday Morning Singers from Tipperary placed top in the National Competition for Upper Voice Choirs category.

First place winners in the National Adult Competitions categories also included: SETU Youth Choir (National Competition for Mixed Voice Choirs); Calliope (National Competition for Light, Jazz and Popular Music) and The Academy Chamber Choir (National Competition for Church Music).

The IBEC Workplace Choir of the Year top award was presented to the Scrubs choir from Cork University Hospital. 

The Seán Ó Riada Trophy was awarded to composer, Laura Heneghan, for her work 'Draíocht na Farraige'.

In the National Competitions for Schools, Cór Scoil Mhuire Junior School in Cork took home first place in the primary schools category while Laurel Hill Coláiste FCJ in Limerick scooped first in the Equal Voice Post-Primary School Choirs category.

Ashton School Choir meanwhile won first place in the Mixed Voice Post-Primary School Choirs category. 

School Choir of the Festival and the recipient of the John Cunningham Trophy was awarded to Laurel Hill Coláiste FCJ.

The Cork International Choral Festival, one of the highlights of the musical calendar, attracted over 5,000 participants this year hailing from all over Europe as well as Israel and Canada.

For a full list of winners, visit Cork International Choral Festival's social media pages. 

For more information on the festival see corkchoral.ie.

Read More

Cork International Choral Festival returns this weekend 

More in this section

Call to address 'anti-social behaviour' in Ballincollig Call to address 'anti-social behaviour' in Ballincollig
Opening of new aesthetic and wellness clinic sees 10 new jobs created in Cork city Opening of new aesthetic and wellness clinic sees 10 new jobs created in Cork city
Cork TD: Locate surgical hub away from ‘chaos’ of CUH Cork TD: Locate surgical hub away from ‘chaos’ of CUH
entertainment#music
<p>Investigations are ongoing after a man's body was discovered this morning in Bantry </p>

Gardaí investigate after a man's body is found in Bantry

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more