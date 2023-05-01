Mon, 01 May, 2023 - 15:06

UCC-led project celebrates ports in Ireland and Wales with stories, an app and more 

Over the past five years, a collaborative team from Ireland and Wales have researched and explored, Dublin Port, Fishguard, Holyhead, Pembroke Dock and Rosslare Harbour as part of the project entitled, Ports, Past and Present
UCC-led project celebrates ports in Ireland and Wales with stories, an app and more 

Over the past five years, a collaborative team from Ireland and Wales have researched and explored, Dublin Port, Fishguard, Holyhead, Pembroke Dock and Rosslare Harbour as part of the project entitled, Ports, Past and Present.

Amy Nolan

SCULPTURE, books, and an app are just some of the legacies being left by a UCC-led project celebrating ports of the Irish Sea.

Over the past five years, a collaborative team from Ireland and Wales have researched and explored, Dublin Port, Fishguard, Holyhead, Pembroke Dock and Rosslare Harbour as part of the project entitled, Ports, Past and Present.

Working with the local community in each port, they have written 250 compelling stories, created five films and developed an innovative app to help people discover these fascinating port places.

The team also commissioned 12 artists to devise creative responses to the ports, works of imagination that have taken the form of books, photographs, poems, paintings, plays and sculpture.

The project is a cross-border initiative between higher education institutions in Ireland and Wales, including UCC, Aberystwyth University, the Centre for Advanced Welsh and Celtic Studies/ University of Wales Trinity St David, alongside Wexford County Council.

It was funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Ireland Wales Co-operation Programme.

UCC professor Claire Connolly takes to the waves at Rosslare Harbour to mark the end of Ports, Past and Present, a project that celebrates five Irish Sea Ports and the crossings that link them over time and space through stories, films and an innovative app. Picture: Clare Keogh
UCC professor Claire Connolly takes to the waves at Rosslare Harbour to mark the end of Ports, Past and Present, a project that celebrates five Irish Sea Ports and the crossings that link them over time and space through stories, films and an innovative app. Picture: Clare Keogh

The rich treasure trove of resources created over the course of the project’s lifetime is available to tourists planning journeys to, or through, the ports and to tourism businesses who want to promote their areas as great places to spend time.

An Irish Sea tourism business network has been set up as part of the project to support collaboration and discover synergies at either side of the ferry crossing.

The project comes to an end in July and it is planned that the many resources and relationships created during the last five years will live on and support tourism development in the five ports for many years to come.

“The Ports, Past and Present Project has engaged with and learned from community stakeholders, heritage enthusiasts and tourism businesses across the Irish Sea,” Claire Connolly, professor of English at UCC, and project lead, said.

“We have made films, told stories and developed online resources including a Port Places app. Our legacy is bound up with the Irish Sea itself: an enduring presence that continues to shape our cultural, political and environmental histories.”

Mary-Ann Constantine, professor at the Centre for Advanced Celtic Studies (University of Wales St David), said Welsh-Irish connections “run deep” and that the project “testifies to the lasting power of cultural exchange across the space of the Irish Sea”.

“At a time of political and national repositioning, it has been a pleasure to work with Irish colleagues to affirm those deep connections,” she continued.

More in this section

Call to address 'anti-social behaviour' in Ballincollig Call to address 'anti-social behaviour' in Ballincollig
Opening of new aesthetic and wellness clinic sees 10 new jobs created in Cork city Opening of new aesthetic and wellness clinic sees 10 new jobs created in Cork city
Cork TD: Locate surgical hub away from ‘chaos’ of CUH Cork TD: Locate surgical hub away from ‘chaos’ of CUH
ucc
Gardaí investigate after a man's body is found in Bantry

Gardaí investigate after a man's body is found in Bantry

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more