'I feel so lucky to be spending the rest of my life with her': Cork TD says 'I do'

CORK South West TD Christopher O’Sullivan celebrated a party of a different kind today after marrying the love of his life in a touching ceremony.

Sarah Redmond said “I do” to her other half at Fernhill House Hotel and Gardens which is situated in the politician’s hometown of Clonakilty.

The couple were seeing each other for a number of years before announcing their engagement on social media in March of last year.

Mr O’Sullivan had popped the question in Glengarriff to the delight of his friends and family in West Cork.

The Fianna Fáil politician said he always knew that Sarah, who works as an inhouse solicitor with an aviation company, was his soulmate.

He described how the Wexford native has remained his rock through thick and thin.

“She has been unbelievably supportive,” he told The Echo.

“In the position I’m in you attract a lot of negativity but she’s always there to bat it all away. She’s just a lovely human being.”

The politician described why their story is special for a number of reasons.

“We were together a number of years ago but it didn’t work out because I was in Cork and she was in Dublin. I’ll always be grateful for having that second chance because I believe this was always how it was meant to be," he said.

“Whenever things aren’t going my way I remind myself that it might not have happened between me and Sarah.

“Now, I feel so lucky to be spending the rest of my life with her.”

He described what attracted him to Sarah.

Newlyweds Sarah Redmond and Christopher O'Sullivan. Photo: Liam Murphy

“She’s stunningly beautiful from the onset which is obvious. However, her sense of humour is probably my favourite thing about her. I know the goofy Sarah. Behind closed doors there is constant crying, laughing and it’s going to be like that for the rest of our lives.”

Mr O’Sullivan said that Sarah had eased his nerves ahead of the big day.

“I don’t think Sarah will be getting too excited,” he said in advance of the wedding.

“If there any issues on the day she’ll just make light of them. We’re really looking forward to spending an entire day having fun with friends and family.”

The West Cork man said his family were delighted to attend their big day.

“My family love Sarah and were over the Moon when they heard that we were getting married.”

More than 200 guests attended the nuptials including best man Tom Ryan who has been a close friend of the TD since they were six-years-old.

Bridesmaids on the day included Cathy Cowan, Aisling Gannon, Louisa Bourke and Claire O’Hanlon.

Christopher O’Sullivan replaced his father Christy O’Sullivan after being co-opted onto Cork Council Council in 2007.

He was successful in the 2009, 2014 and 2019 local elections. The former councillor had a term as mayor of Cork County Council from 2019 to 2020.

Deirdre Kelly was co-opted to his seat on Cork County Council following his election to the Dáil.