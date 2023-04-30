'I feel so lucky to be spending the rest of my life with her': Cork TD says 'I do'

South West TD Christopher O’Sullivan celebrated a party of a different kind today after marrying the love of his life in a touching ceremony.
said “I do” to her other half at Fernhill House Hotel and Gardens which is situated in the politician’s hometown of Clonakilty.
The couple were seeing each other for a number of years before announcing their engagement on social media inof last year.
Mr O’Sullivan had popped the question into the delight of his friends and family in .
The Fianna Fáil politician said he always knew that Sarah, who works as an inhouse solicitor with an aviation company, was his soulmate.
He described how the Wexford native has remained his rock through thick and thin.
“She has been unbelievably supportive,” he told.
The politician described why their story is special for a number of reasons.
“We were together a number of years ago but it didn’t work out because I was in Cork and she was in Dublin. I’ll always be grateful for having that second chance because I believe this was always how it was meant to be," he said.