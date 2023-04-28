Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 16:27

Person airlifted to Cork University Hospital following incident at popular beach

Crew members from Youghal RNLI in addition to units of the Irish Coast Guard attended the incident after the alarm was raised shortly before 1.30pm this afternoon.
A person has been airlifted to Cork University Hospital this afternoon following an incident at Whiting Bay in Waterford. File photo. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Amy Nolan

A person has been airlifted to Cork University Hospital this afternoon following an incident at Whiting Bay in Waterford.

Crew members from Youghal RNLI in addition to units of the Irish Coast Guard attended the incident after the alarm was raised shortly before 1.30pm this afternoon.

A spokesperson for Youghal RNLI told The Echo:

“Youghal RNLI was requested to launch its inshore lifeboat at 1.25pm following a request by the Irish Coast Guard to go to the aid of three swimmers thought to be in difficulty 150m from the shore in Whiting Bay near Youghal Harbour.

“The alarm was raised by a member of the public. Two of the swimmers subsequently made it to shore unaided and the lifeboat began a search for the third swimmer.

“The Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117 from Waterford was also tasked along with the Coast Guard Units from Youghal and Ardmore.

“Youghal RNLI located the casualty and they were subsequently airlifted by helicopter and transferred to Cork University Hospital.”

