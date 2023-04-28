UCC hosts awards event for IGNITE start-up companies with big futures 

A University College Cork (UCC) programme developed to nurture start-ups has demonstrated that hard work and dedication can see a good idea develop into a great business with the right support.

The IGNITE programme at UCC, which supports start-ups from idea stage to commercial reality, recently held its awards and showcase in The Hub at UCC.

Start-up founders introduced on the night are developing mobile and web-based apps, innovative clothing and personal services to address problems of dementia care, sports performance, disability access, climate and the environment and personal health and well-being.

IGNITE start-up founders pictured at UCC at the IGNITE Awards and Showcase which was held in The Hub, UCC. Pic: Joleen Cronin

Among the start-ups pitched to an audience of entrepreneurs, business owners and investors were; ForgetMeNot, developing an app that acts as a bespoke and personalised digital memory book for people with dementia; Assistiv providing bespoke assistive technology solutions to enhance workplace accessibility and support individuals with disabilities; MobyShare, designing a digital leasing platform that unlocks your car’s earning potential; Zirkulu, introducing a range of clothing design on the principles of the circular economy; Athlethub, improving access to coaching support for elite athletes and The Mind Mechanic, providing innovative mental wellness services.

Two award categories were introduced for the IGNITE Spring Awards including the Bank of Ireland Investor Ready Award won by Jack Norman and Fionn McCarthy of Zirkulu and the Local Enterprise Office Revenue Ready Award won by Alan Craughwell of Assistiv.

Other awardees on the night included Niamh Murray of ForgetMeNot, winner of the Bank of Ireland Investor Pitch Award and Emily Murphy of The Mind Mechanic, winner of the Local Enterprise Office Sales Pitch Award

Winners at the IGNITE Awards and Showcase are Emily Murphy, founder of the Mind Mechanic and winner of Local Enterprise Office Sales Pitch Award; Niamh Murray, founder of ForgetMeNot and winner of Bank of Ireland Investor Pitch Award; Fionn McCarthy and Jack Norman, founders of Zirkulu and winners of Bank of Ireland Investor Ready Award; and Alan Craughwell, founder of Assistiv and winner of Local Enterprise Office Revenue Ready Award. Pic: Joleen Cronin

IGNITE Director Eamon Curtin said: “It was fantastic to be celebrating start-ups here at University College Cork once again. The founders we are working with are demonstrating that hard work and dedication can ensure that a good idea can be developed into a great business with the right support.

“We offer seminars, workshops, entrepreneurial guest speakers, mentoring and experts, fundraising and a workspace to help you grow your idea.

"The programme consists of several valuable resources to help take your start-up to the next level.”

The programme is based at University College Cork and is open to recent graduates in any discipline, from any third-level Institution in Ireland.

Applications will open in May for the next full-time programme commencing in July.