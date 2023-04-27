Up to 120 jobs losses at Kepak Cork

Kepak is to phase out its slow cooked meat division at its Watergrasshill processing plant.

It’s understood there could be up to 120 job losses as a result.

Kepak Cork’s facility employs around 600 people in meat processing and consumer foods marketing.

A statement issued on behalf of Kepak on Thursday said they took the decision earlier this year to discontinue their supply of slow cooked product into the UK on a phased basis following a comprehensive strategic review.

“All customers have been informed, and we have been engaging constructively with potentially affected colleagues at Kepak Cork as part of a consultation in relation to the development,” said a spokesperson.

“While we have sought to minimise the impact this will have on our colleagues, with some employees affected being redeployed into alternative roles, the development has unfortunately led to job losses. We are continuing to openly communicate with those affected and provide them with the support that they need.”

The slow cooked division prepares ready meals such as BBQ ribs and lamb shanks for supermarkets.

The Echo understands that workers were informed of possible redundancies some months ago.

It’s understood the slow cooked division employs about 140 staff, and some 20 employees will be retained to work as a skeleton crew over the next four weeks or so as operations are wound down.

The majority of the affected employees are from Brazil and Poland, some of whom have worked there for over 20 years.