Thu, 27 Apr, 2023 - 15:11

Cork Chamber: New housing plans ‘lack ambition’

The Government announced changes to the Housing For All plan on Tuesday, introducing measures aimed at refurbishing homes faster, speeding up construction and boosting the supply of affordable rental properties
Cork Chamber: New housing plans ‘lack ambition’

Cork Chamber warned that a large cohort of the working population remain locked out of the housing market, and said more ambitious measures are needed to tackle the housing crisis which continues to negatively impact on investment and competitiveness.

Echo reporter

CORK Chamber of Commerce has criticised the new housing measures recently announced by the Government, claiming they fail to address the challenges faced by businesses.

The organisation warned that a large cohort of the working population remain locked out of the housing market, and said more ambitious measures are needed to tackle the housing crisis which continues to negatively impact on investment and competitiveness.

The Government announced changes to the Housing For All plan on Tuesday, introducing measures aimed at refurbishing homes faster, speeding up construction and boosting the supply of affordable rental properties.

Announcing the measures, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar admitted there is a “huge deficit” of housing in Ireland. He said that the Government expects the new measures to have “an immediate effect and increase the number of homes being built in the coming years”.

Cork Chamber welcomed the increase in grants for vacant and derelict properties proposed in the new measures, but the business organisation said the overall plan “lacks ambition”.

“The focus on cost-rental homes in this latest housing package by Government is well intentioned but lacks ambition and the conditions associated with obtaining these planned units will leave large sections of the workforce excluded,” said Cork Chamber CEO Conor Healy.

“For these plans to have any meaningful impact the level of investment in the scheme must be extended and the income qualification thresholds for people to apply must be significantly increased.

“Accommodation availability to support talent attraction and retention is the top issue for our members at present and this plan will not alleviate those concerns,” he added.

“Overall, the measures are a move in the right direction but unfortunately do not address, in any meaningful terms, supply for rent or sale and will not be enough to result in the immediate step change we need to support employers and their employees.”

Read More

Cork City is owed €4.2m in derelict sites levies

More in this section

Future of Cork’s Marina Market remains uncertain after An Bord Pleanála appeal classed as invalid Future of Cork’s Marina Market remains uncertain after An Bord Pleanála appeal classed as invalid
250-year-old coach house in Cork brought back to life for artists 250-year-old coach house in Cork brought back to life for artists
Hospital corridor with gurneys 100 people recorded on trolleys across Cork hospitals
#housinghousinghousing crisis
Gardaí are seeking public's assistance in tracing missing Cork teenager

Gardaí are seeking public's assistance in tracing missing Cork teenager

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more