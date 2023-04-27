Cork Chamber: New housing plans ‘lack ambition’

CORK Chamber of Commerce has criticised the new housing measures recently announced by the Government, claiming they fail to address the challenges faced by businesses.

The organisation warned that a large cohort of the working population remain locked out of the housing market, and said more ambitious measures are needed to tackle the housing crisis which continues to negatively impact on investment and competitiveness.

The Government announced changes to the Housing For All plan on Tuesday, introducing measures aimed at refurbishing homes faster, speeding up construction and boosting the supply of affordable rental properties.

Announcing the measures, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar admitted there is a “huge deficit” of housing in Ireland. He said that the Government expects the new measures to have “an immediate effect and increase the number of homes being built in the coming years”.

Cork Chamber welcomed the increase in grants for vacant and derelict properties proposed in the new measures, but the business organisation said the overall plan “lacks ambition”.

“The focus on cost-rental homes in this latest housing package by Government is well intentioned but lacks ambition and the conditions associated with obtaining these planned units will leave large sections of the workforce excluded,” said Cork Chamber CEO Conor Healy.

“For these plans to have any meaningful impact the level of investment in the scheme must be extended and the income qualification thresholds for people to apply must be significantly increased.

“Accommodation availability to support talent attraction and retention is the top issue for our members at present and this plan will not alleviate those concerns,” he added.

“Overall, the measures are a move in the right direction but unfortunately do not address, in any meaningful terms, supply for rent or sale and will not be enough to result in the immediate step change we need to support employers and their employees.”