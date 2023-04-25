'David was quite simply an inspiration to everyone' - Tributes paid to Cork teacher and amputee soccer player

TRIBUTES have been paid to Cork teacher and amputee soccer player David Saunders, who passed away on Monday night.

A teacher at Douglas Rochestown Educate Together National School (ETNS), David was a Kerry native but lived in Cork all of his adult life.

He played for Cork City FC’s amputee team since its launch in 2017, and lined out for the Republic of Ireland amputee side 38 times.

The father-of-two battled advanced sarcoma three times — an illness that resulted in the loss of his leg as a child, before finally succumbing to the disease.

Cork City FC paid tribute to David, stating: “Our thoughts are with David’s family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace, David. One of our own.”

David Saunders in action for the Cork City amputees. Pic Credit: Cork City Football Club and the League of Ireland.

Alan Sheehan, principal of Douglas Rochestown ETNS, paid tribute to David in an email to parents.

“David was quite simply an inspiration to everyone,” he said.

“David was one of the most child centred people that I have ever met, and had an amazing ability to connect with children and foster their skills and confidence.

“As an amputee, David focused on showcasing the ability in disability, no more so than in representing his country 38 times in amputee football, including at a World Cup and a European Championships.

"David was an exceptionally supportive work colleague and was incredibly empathetic. He also used his story of surviving childhood cancer as an example of what is possible, even when terrible things are happening to you. He reached out to other cancer patients to offer support throughout his life and, even through the last two years of his illness, he always asked after others and offered to help,” added Mr Sheehan.

“Our school is devastated and our hearts go out to all of David’s loved ones.”

Conor Slattery, whose sons Louis and Oscar were both taught by David, told the Echo that David “radiated kindness”.

“He had this kindness in him and it poured out of him.

"He had a calmness to him too.

“He was soft-spoken and gentle, but you knew he was an unstoppable force. He was a rock for hundreds of kids, including my middle fella and small fella. He made their lives richer."

Mr Slattery described David as a role model for his pupils.

“My sons went to see him play,” he explained.

“There aren’t a lot of children who say they want to go see their teacher in a match but David had that effect on people.”

A GoFundMe launched to support the Cork City FC player during his battle with sarcoma raised over €90,000. Posting on the page after it was launched, David said: “Unfortunately, having been diagnosed with advanced sarcoma, this time around my prognosis is a lot bleaker.

“While I will continue to fight for every moment I get to spend with my precious young family, I have to face the reality that my time with them is limited.

“Naturally, as a husband and father, I want to do my utmost to ensure my young family are provided for when I’m no longer here.”

He is survived by his wife, Anne Marie, and his children Jack, 4, and Aoibhín, 2.