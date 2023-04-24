Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 20:56

UCC to award honorary doctorate to scientist who turned the tide on Covid pandemic

Dr Karikó, whose work has been credited with turning the tide on the pandemic, will be presented with her Honorary Doctorate during a special ceremony at UCC on Wednesday during World Immunisation Week.
UCC to award honorary doctorate to scientist who turned the tide on Covid pandemic

University College Cork (UCC) is set to award an Honorary Doctorate to Dr Katalin Karikó for her pioneering mRNA research, which led to the BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against Covid-19.

Breda Graham

UNIVERSITY College Cork (UCC) is set to award an honorary doctorate to Dr Katalin Karikó for her pioneering mRNA research, which led to the BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against Covid-19.

Dr Karikó, whose work has been credited with turning the tide on the pandemic, will be presented with her Honorary Doctorate during a special ceremony at UCC on Wednesday during World Immunisation Week.

For three decades, Dr Karikó’s research has focused on using messenger RNA (mRNA) — the genetic code that carries DNA instructions to each cell.

She was convinced mRNA could be used to make their own medicine and surmounted challenge after challenge until she prevailed, crucially discovering how to overcome the potentially lethal inflammatory response caused by synthetic mRNA that had precluded its use in humans.

The UCC honour recognises Dr Karikó’s discovery of this revolutionary mRNA technique and her outstanding contributions to science despite facing grant rejections and funding uncertainty.

UCC President, Professor John O’Halloran, described the personal and professional perseverance of Dr Karikó to develop the science that protected the world during the pandemic as “deeply inspiring”.

“It is a great honour and privilege to award this honorary doctorate to Dr Katalin Karikó, a true pioneer. 

"With unrelenting determination and courage, Dr Karikó has made an enormous contribution to the fight against viral diseases and turned the tide of the pandemic,” he said.

Vice President of Research and Innovation at UCC, Professor John Cryan, said that Dr Karikó’s story is one of “persistence and belief” and described her as an inspirational role model for those involved in basic research and its translation into innovative solutions for global problems.

Dr Karikó said she was deeply honored to learn that UCC is awarding her the honorary doctorate.

Before her honorary conferring, Dr Karikó will meet with UCC medicine and health students and researchers.

“I am delighted to accept this prestigious recognition and looking forward to visit the university campus, and meet the students and professors during my first-time travelling to Ireland,” she said.

UCC has a strong heritage in RNA research. In 2021, a team of UCC researchers led by Professor Atkins, together with Swiss collaborators, made a discovery that highlighted a potential drug target against the Covid causative virus.

Meanwhile, the pioneering work of Professor Caitriona O’Driscoll and Dr Piotr Kowalski is focused on developing innovative solutions to deliver RNA-based therapeutics.

Read More

World Health Organisation meeting to take place in Cork City Hall

More in this section

gavel Mother was told to hand over car keys by burglar as she held infant at Cork home
Hospital corridor with gurneys Cork hospital records second-highest number of patients on trolleys
135 affordable homes built in Cork city last year remain unoccupied  135 affordable homes built in Cork city last year remain unoccupied 
#covid-19uccpandemic
<p>Gareth O’Callaghan has returned home after spending six weeks in hospital following a serious car crash in Cork city. Picture credit: Paula O'Callaghan Twitter </p>

Gareth O'Callaghan returns home after six weeks in hospital following serious car crash in Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more