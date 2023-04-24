UCC to award honorary doctorate to scientist who turned the tide on Covid pandemic

UNIVERSITY College Cork (UCC) is set to award an honorary doctorate to Dr Katalin Karikó for her pioneering mRNA research, which led to the BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against Covid-19.

Dr Karikó, whose work has been credited with turning the tide on the pandemic, will be presented with her Honorary Doctorate during a special ceremony at UCC on Wednesday during World Immunisation Week.

For three decades, Dr Karikó’s research has focused on using messenger RNA (mRNA) — the genetic code that carries DNA instructions to each cell.

She was convinced mRNA could be used to make their own medicine and surmounted challenge after challenge until she prevailed, crucially discovering how to overcome the potentially lethal inflammatory response caused by synthetic mRNA that had precluded its use in humans.

The UCC honour recognises Dr Karikó’s discovery of this revolutionary mRNA technique and her outstanding contributions to science despite facing grant rejections and funding uncertainty.

UCC President, Professor John O’Halloran, described the personal and professional perseverance of Dr Karikó to develop the science that protected the world during the pandemic as “deeply inspiring”.

“It is a great honour and privilege to award this honorary doctorate to Dr Katalin Karikó, a true pioneer.

"With unrelenting determination and courage, Dr Karikó has made an enormous contribution to the fight against viral diseases and turned the tide of the pandemic,” he said.

Vice President of Research and Innovation at UCC, Professor John Cryan, said that Dr Karikó’s story is one of “persistence and belief” and described her as an inspirational role model for those involved in basic research and its translation into innovative solutions for global problems.

Dr Karikó said she was deeply honored to learn that UCC is awarding her the honorary doctorate.

Before her honorary conferring, Dr Karikó will meet with UCC medicine and health students and researchers.

“I am delighted to accept this prestigious recognition and looking forward to visit the university campus, and meet the students and professors during my first-time travelling to Ireland,” she said.

UCC has a strong heritage in RNA research. In 2021, a team of UCC researchers led by Professor Atkins, together with Swiss collaborators, made a discovery that highlighted a potential drug target against the Covid causative virus.

Meanwhile, the pioneering work of Professor Caitriona O’Driscoll and Dr Piotr Kowalski is focused on developing innovative solutions to deliver RNA-based therapeutics.