Fri, 21 Apr, 2023 - 09:32

Film featuring former Cork city tax office to screen in Cobh

The two-hour film, to be screened from 7pm this Saturday
Film featuring former Cork city tax office to screen in Cobh

The former Cork tax office and FÁS building was the backdrop for a film being screened in Cobh this weekend. The building was demolished around five years ago. Picture: Larry Cummins

Sarah Horgan

A CORK movie featuring the former tax office is set to be screened in Cobh five years on from its demolition.

Natasha Burke, who grew up in Cobh, said she is delighted to be showcasing her feature film, ‘Concrete Keys’, in the Sirius Arts Centre, given her childhood links to the area.

The two-hour film, to be screened from 7pm this Saturday, depicts what Natasha describes as a “strange and familiar parallel universe evoking the tragically poignant comic structures and absurd rituals of institution in an ever-changing world.”

It was primarily shot at the former Cork Tax Office and FÁS building in the last month before its doors were closed.

The building was temporarily repurposed as an artistic hub serving students of the Crawford Art College, as well as artists from collectives Sample Studios, Film in Cork and 4th Floor Studios.

Natasha was among 80 artists to have worked in the former FÁS building and Tax office on Sullivan’s Quay after it was left vacant. The premises served as a stop-gap for artists while developers BAM fought an appeal against planning permission for a 220-bed hotel on the site.

It also became a temporary home for visual artists such as filmmakers and members of the performing arts community between 2016 and 2017.

Natasha expressed her gratitude to director of Sirius Arts Centre, Miguel Amado, for giving her the opportunity to screen the movie.

“I’m really grateful to Miguel for screening the film given the personal links I have to the building both historically and within my own lifetime,” she said.

 “I’ve applied to have my work displayed there in the past and am delighted the director was so taken by the film he decided to air it. This will be an experiment because it was made for cinema and now it’s going to have a new life.”

For more information on the event check out the Sirius Arts Centre Facebook page.

Read More

Historic Cork graveyard to undergo clean-up this weekend

More in this section

Remaining Ulster Bank branches in Cork and across the country to close today Remaining Ulster Bank branches in Cork and across the country to close today
Heavy Garda presence expected on Cork roads as ‘National Slow Down Day’ commences Heavy Garda presence expected on Cork roads as ‘National Slow Down Day’ commences
World Health Organisation meeting to take place in Cork City Hall World Health Organisation meeting to take place in Cork City Hall
<p> Cork's newest bridge (yet to be named) was lifted into position just after midnight on the morning of Friday 21st April 2023. The pedestrian/cycle bridge will link Tramore Valley Park with Frankfield/Grange and crosses the N40 South Link Road. East Cork Crane Hire Ltd had the task of lifting the bridge for Jons Civil Engineering. Pic: Larry Cummins</p>

WATCH: See Cork's newest bridge lifted into place

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more