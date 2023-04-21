Remaining Ulster Bank branches in Cork and across the country to close today

The remaining Ulster Bank branches in Cork and across the country that have not been taken over by Permanent TSB are to permanently shut today.

In Cork, five remaining branches will close for good from today. These are: Patrick Street, Douglas, Midleton, Mallow and Bandon.

Since March 31, all Ulster Bank branches across the country ceased transactional services other than transactions to support with account closure requests as the bank wound down operations in Ireland.

The bank's services through An Post outlets have also ended on that date.

Following the closure of the remaining Ulster Bank branches in Ireland today, Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) in conjunction with Safeguarding Ireland are alerting customers that dedicated phone lines and supports for vulnerable customers moving bank account, as well as their carers, remain in place across all five retail banks.

“As we reach the final stages of the account migration process our members are continuing to work with a small number of customers who are considered to be in vulnerable circumstances.

“Significant customer outreach and support for these customers has been underway for some time by the exiting banks and today we are strongly urging all customers, or their carers, who feel they require additional assistance to contact their bank as soon as possible,” chief executive of BPFI, Brian Hayes, said.

“BPFI and its member banks are acutely aware that moving bank can be a daunting experience, particularly for customers who may be in vulnerable circumstances.

“Frontline staff – online, on the phone, or in the remaining banks’ branches – are trained to help and we are encouraging all those customers who feel they need additional support to contact their new provider on their dedicated phoneline to discuss their individual situation.

“Banks understand the importance of supporting decision making for all customers, and while some cases are quite complex and may take more time, our member banks understand that each case is different and will work to ensure that customers’ needs are at the centre of the solution,” he continued.

Meanwhile, chairperson of Safeguarding Ireland Patricia Rickard-Clarke encouraged people to reach out for help if they need assistance changing bank.

“While some customers can navigate the steps involved in moving account with extra support from their bank, others may need the help of a trusted family member, carer or a legal representative.

“If you are a customer or the carer of a customer who requires additional or tailored support, the most important thing is to just pick up the phone and talk to your bank,” she said.

Support and information are currently available from both the exiting and remaining banks and financial institutions in addition to BPFI’s site movingaccount.ie.

The dedicated vulnerable customer phone lines for those who need additional support moving accounts are:

AIB: 0818 227 056

Bank of Ireland: 1800 946 146

KBC Bank: 1800 804 472

Permanent TSB: 0818 818 721

Ulster Bank Ireland: 1800 656 001