'If we get this right it would make a huge difference': People in Blackpool urged to learn more about BusConnects proposals 

People in Blackpool have been told it is “vital” that they attend the public information event in relation to BusConnects at St Vincent’s Hurling and Football Social Club this week.

A recent meeting called by Blackpool Traders Group (BTG) included discussion of several proposals in the BusConnects plan for Blackpool, including that Thomas Davis Street was to become one-way, the introduction of three bus gates which would affect vehicular access to Blackpool, the introduction of a cycle lane through the commercial core of the village, and a loss of 30 on-street car park spaces in the village.

At the meeting, councillor John Sheehan encouraged as many people as possible to attend the upcoming public information day at St Vincent’s Hurling and Football Social Club which is to run from 10am to 7pm on Wednesday.

“BusConnects is open for consultation at the moment,” he said. “They do change, they came back and changed a lot around the city in response to public consultations about the bus gates.

“So, it’s important to put in those submissions because they do make a difference.

"There is a sense this is Blackpool’s time in terms of the funding that’s out there for the regeneration in terms of BusConnects and the flooding so if we get this right it would make a huge difference to the area.”

PRO of Blackpool Traders Group Jer Buckley echoed Cllr Sheehan’s comments and said it is “vital” for people to have their say on the future of the village.

“There are people who don’t realise that they could be losing their parking spaces outside their houses,” he said.

“There is extra traffic going to be coming down the Commons Road which can’t cope with the existing traffic so it is vital that anybody here from the Commons Road goes to that meeting and you can do a one-to-one with an engineer and ask whatever questions you want.

“If you’re not happy with the answers, what you need to do is you need to register with BusConnects which is a statutory need because if you don’t register then your observations won't be taken on board.

“If you have problems registering or are finding it difficult, we are holding workshops for traders to register so you are very welcome to come and we will help you register if you have that difficulty.

“It is vital for anybody from Dublin Hill, Dublin Street, Commons Road, Arthur Villas, any of these areas, to check out what the situation is and how it is going to affect your home.”