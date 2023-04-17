Mon, 17 Apr, 2023 - 09:30

‘We don't want another family to witness what we did’: Parents of Cork girl who died following Strep A infection call for more awareness

Vivienne Murphy from Millstreet, north Cork, died on March 1, 2019, two weeks after complaining of a sore throat
THE parents of a 10-year-old Cork girl who died following a Strep A infection have called for parents to be more aware of the disease in a bid to save other children.

Vivienne Murphy from Millstreet, north Cork, died on March 1, 2019, two weeks after complaining of a sore throat.

Her condition deteriorated rapidly after she started showing symptoms but was not immediately diagnosed with Strep A and later had to be transferred to Temple Street in Dublin because she could not be treated at Cork University Hospital.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s This Week, parents Lilly and Dermot recalled she was out of sorts on Valentine’s Day and developed a rash and high temperature in the evening.

Following an examination by an out-of-hours doctor, they were told that Vivienne had a viral illness and were advised to give her Calpol and Nurofen but her condition did not improve.

Ms Murphy said three different doctors told them that Vivienne’s illness was viral, but they said that it couldn’t be as it had been going on for days.

Following a urine sample, a GP said it did not return anything concerning but when Vivienne’s rash became “really angry looking” and her right knee began to swell, her parents decided to take her to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

While being examined by a nurse, they noticed “a little black mark on her right leg” and blood tests were carried out.

When the results returned, the Murphys were told “your daughter is critically ill” and were later told it meant Vivienne had Strep A which had led to sepsis and shock, and would need surgery at Temple Street as there was no paediatric critical care unit at CUH.

At Temple Street, the surgeons had to “cut away 17%” of Vivienne’s body in an attempt to save her but the day after, she went into cardiac arrest.

Doctors resuscitated Vivienne but the cardiac arrest led to brain damage and an MRI scan revealed that “there was no hope”.

Her parents are now raising awareness about Strep A and want other parents to be aware of the dangers of the life-threatening infection.

“It’s sad to comprehend, it’s impossible to comprehend.

“After seeing three doctors five times in five days, a child with a rash, sore throat, not eating, not drinking and now we find out our child is dying,” Mr Murphy said.

“It’s shocking. That’s why we’re here. We don’t ever want a family in Ireland again, ever, to witness what we witnessed.”

Ms Murphy highlighted concerns about the lack of intensive care unit facilities for children outside of Dublin.

“Cork is a big hospital, and we don’t have any intensive care facilities for children, it doesn’t make sense.

“If Vivienne’s story could only save one child, that’s a plus,” she said.

