CORK City Council announced a tranche of four capital assistance schemes providing for 31 housing units spread across the city at this week’s meeting of the local authority.

A loan facility not in excess of €2,105,279 is to be granted to Peter McVerry Trust CLG, subject to the terms of the Capital Assistance Scheme for the provision of seven one-bed units at 18 North Main Street, Cork.

A similar loan facility of €468,420 is going to the Cope Foundation CLG, for the provision of one three-bed unit of accommodation at 27 Oakmount, Tower, Blarney, Cork.

Loans of €5,744,250 will be granted to Tuath Housing Association Limited, for 15 units at Tivoli, Silversprings, Cork.

Loans not exceeding €2,011,366.41 will be granted to Cork Simon CLG, for the provision and refurbishment of eight accommodation units at St Joachim and Anne’s, Anglesea Street, Cork.

Green Party Cllr Dan Boyle welcomed the news, recalling that the Peter McVerry Trust has already successfully developed the old Trustee Savings Bank on the other side of the road in North Main Street.

“One bedroomed units for single people are very much needed in terms of offering social housing for people on our housing waiting list,” said Mr Boyle.

“The work of the Peter McVerry Trust needs to be recognised, when sometimes it is not as lauded as it should be.”

Fine Gael Cllr Des Cahill asked if the loans, which are approved by the City Council, are “Government money being funnelled through us, to these outside agencies to deliver social housing? Is it coming out of our fund, or merely facilitating Government funding for these projects?”

Director of Housing, Niall Ó Donnabháin, clarified that it is a government scheme where the money is funnelled through Cork City Council to provide for the units.

Green Party Cllr Oliver Moran said that the income limit for social housing has increased to €42,000 after tax for a single person. “Rents are based on income and tenure is secure,” he said.

Sinn Féin Cllr Mick Nugent said: “We had discussed about bringing in more one beds. Peter McVerry Trust are advertising to do more in Cork city, so that’s certainly welcome.”

Mr Nugent said he had suggested the Council compulsorily purchase certain premises in North Main Street.

“The likes of those buildings could be used eventually in terms of housing people, social housing, and also to rejuvenate those areas.”

Fianna Fáil Cllr John Sheehan asked for a clarification on the figures, which he said work out at about €300,000 per one-bedded unit.

“Are there other facilities as part of the development?”

Mr Ó Donnabháin said the development is for housing provision “only”, “so that’s the cost per unit.”