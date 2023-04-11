Tue, 11 Apr, 2023 - 10:23

Critical incident response in place at Galway school after teens killed in crash

The school will open for a number of hours today for counselling support, although classes will not return until after the Easter break next Monday.
The crash happened a short distance from Headford, just before 6am Monday morning. Photo: Ray Ryan

Vivienne Clarke

There is a sense of shock, disbelief and upset in a local community in Co Galway, following the death of two teenagers in a car crash.

The chairperson of the board of management of Presentation College Headford, which the four teens involved in the tragic accident attended, has said that the school has implemented its critical incident response protocol to provide support services for students and their families.

The school will open for a number of hours today for counselling support, although classes will not return until after the Easter break next Monday. The supports at the school will remain in place for the remainder of the week.

Councillor Mary Hoade told Newstalk Breakfast and RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the Headford area was a strong community, but that at present they were in a state of shock and upset.

The four teens involved in the crash were Junior Cycle students at Presentation College which has 1,000 students.

“We’re here to support school families. This is a very strong local community, and they will help in any way they can.” 

The board of management sent a letter to parents on Monday night in which it emphasised its commitment to providing support at a “terribly tragic and confusing time”.

Parents were urged to be aware of the impact the tragedy could have on their children and to take time to listen and to discuss any concerns they may express in the coming days.

The letter also suggested parents and guardians should monitor their children's use of social media, to engage with them about material they view, and to emphasise the need for them to be “extremely sensitive and careful about what they post”.

