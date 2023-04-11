Tue, 11 Apr, 2023 - 09:20

Events space to be installed at Youghal park

Cork County Council believes that the multifunctional, flexi space will act as new hub for outdoor events, including musical performances, presentation ceremonies and screenings.
Youghal is set to welcome a new outdoor events space. A ‘bespoke performance pavilion’ is to be installed at Youghal’s Green Park. Picture Denis Minihane.

Elaine Whelan

YOUGHAL is set to welcome a new outdoor events space. A ‘bespoke performance pavilion’ is to be installed at Youghal’s Green Park.

The new permanent structure is to be erected at the entrance of the historic 98 Memorial Park, which is more commonly known as Green Park.

Cork County Council believes that the multifunctional, flexi space will act as new hub for outdoor events, including musical performances, presentation ceremonies and screenings.

The local authority has revealed that the structure has been designed to resemble the Victorian origins of the park’s current features, including the well-known bandstand and fountain. As part of the planning application, research was conducted on how best to create the contemporary feature within the historic space.

Green Park dates back to the Victorian development of Youghal. The bandstand and the fountain in the park date back to the late 1800s and show Victorian love of elaborate detail and inventive use of cast iron and colour.

To ensure cohesive visuals, Cork County Council will erect the new stage in pale hues of green and red. Consisting of galvanised steel and a concrete base, the elevated stage will stand 5m high and 9m wide with a depth of 6.9m. The structure will allow for people to walk-through it, coming from the street and allow access into the main park.

It will consist of a retractable rear wall which, when closed, will create “a high reflectance” that will “direct the sound outwards”.

Facilities for stage lighting will also be included in the construction of the pavilion. The structure will allow wheelchair accessible via the ramp. The project comes as part of a refurbishment scheme that also includes drainage, a central pathway and fountain, landscaping and seating.

