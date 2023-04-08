HomeHak makes rental sector about people instead of property by flipping the rental model on its head 

A CORK business is aiming to flip the rental housing model on its head and make it about people instead of properties.

HomeHak, founded by Pat Drinan in 2021, has been acting on ambitious plans to improve the home renting process in Ireland, and attract new landlords into the market.

The HomeHak website allows prospectice renters to complete detailed tenant CVs, featuring landlord references, employment information, verified identification and rental history. They can also provide information on what type of property they are looking to rent, what their budget is, when they would like to move in, and what area they would, ideally, like to live in.

From there, landlords can use this information to find suitable tenants for their properties by using filters on the HomeHak website.

Landlords, homeowners and letting agents can also advertise their properties for free on HomeHak. The website does not take money for third party advertisements and is entirely independent of other corporations.

Speaking to The Echo, HomeHak CEO and founder, Pat Drinan, explained that the HomeHak way of renting flips the usual renting model on its head.

HomeHak was developed by Pat, a Cork native who has experienced the rental market from both sides, as tenant and landlord.

Pat, who spent several years working in the finance industry in Ireland and internationally, created HomeHak after identifying a lot of unnecessary red tape and cost for all stakeholders in the current property-based advertising model.

The idea behind the company is to create a mutually beneficial relationship between landlords, home-seekers and letting agents.

“Most websites have profiles for property with thousands of people contacting agents or landlords trying to find somewhere to rent,” Pat said.

“We set up HomeHak to flip the model — we’re about people

“Our model showcases people who need somewhere to live and, when you make it about people, you get a reaction,” he added.

HomeHak currently has a team of three supporting prospective tenants in completing their online tenant CV.

“We help people to set up their tenant profile to help them find a home,” Pat explained.

“We contact people who are setting up their profile with advice on how to make it better.

“We’re positioned to help them and, when they get their profile set up, it’ll make it easier for a landlord to spot their profile and pick them.

“There’s no need for people chasing you up for references or ID because it’s all there on the profile,” he added.

“We also get them to include rental history, references and employment details.

“Anybody can create a tenant CV on HomeHak — it’s free for two weeks but €25 after that if you like it.”

Pat explained that having a tenant CV can make a prospective tenant stand out from the crowd and, in a very competitive rental market, that can make all the difference.

“It’s like going for a job — you need a CV,” he said.

“The good agent, landlord or homeowner go through a process to find people who are organised, who will pay the rent and bills on time.

“Having a tenant CV on HomeHak with references, ID, rental history and employment details shows that a person is organised,” he added.

HomeHak was only established in 2021 but already has thousands of tenants signed up to its database, and has helped link a large number of tenants and landlords or agents.

It has also finalised partnerships with some of the leading letting agencies in the country, including Sherry Fitzgerald Lettings in Cork, DNG Creedon, Trading Places, and Prime Lettings and Management.

In recent months, HomeHak was named Best Cork Digital Business at the Cork Business Awards.

Best Cork Digital Business award (sponsored by Cork Airport) winners were HomeHak. From left: CBA President, Kevin Herlihy; Laura and Pat Drinan accepting the award from Barry Holland, Cork Airport.

HomeHak has also teamed up with hospital management in Cork in a bid to source rental accommodation for hospital staff.

“We have hospital staff coming to Cork— where are they going to live?”, Pat asked.

Pat and HomeHak’s Denise Bradshaw have been busy working at a HomeHak pop-up stall in Wilton in recent weeks. The aim of the stall is to chat to prospective landlords in the area and those who may be looking to rent out rooms about the possibility of renting a room to a hospital staff member.

“We’re really looking for people in the areas around Cork hospitals, who have rental properties or are thinking about renting out a room in their house, to consider renting to a hospital staff member,” said Pat.

“We’re keen to get rental properties, rooms and digs going again if possible.

“The HomeHak model works for people who are reluctant to advertise their property online or have dozens of people over viewing the room - HomeHak allows you to go on to the website and pick somebody.

“We want to get people in Wilton to register if they’re interested in renting out rooms.

HomeHak also allows tenants to fill out a pet CVs for their pet as many people seeking rental properties have a furry friend. “Many people think it’s impossible to find a place to rent when they have a pet, but it can be done,” Pat explained. “We set up our pet CV section and helped a person coming to Cork from London find a property in seven days, despite the fact they had a dog.

“They actually managed to find a home with a landlord who, at first, wasn’t keen on pets but the agent showed them the tenant CV. “That’s the great thing about the tenant CV — when you present yourself properly, you increase the chances of finding a home.”