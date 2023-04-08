Former Cork home of Hollywood star Maureen O’Hara sells for €2.8m

The former West Cork home of the late Hollywood sensation Maureen O'Hara has been sold once again.

Lugdine Park, a beautiful estate in Glengarriff, was owned by The Quiet Man star for 45 years.

O'Hara purchased the property with her third husband Charles F. Blair Jr in 1970, just eight years before he died in a plane crash.

Maureen O'Hara and John Wayne in 'The Quiet Man'.

After his death, O’Hara used the house as a holiday home before settling there permanently in 2005.

In October 2014, a year before her passing, she announced that she would be bidding farewell to her native Ireland and moving to the US to live with her grandson and his family in Idaho.

Shortly after, Lugdine Park went on the market and was sold in 2015.

Now, the Irish Examiner reports that Lugdine Park has once again been sold for around €2.8m.

The publication states that Lugdine was put up for sale with agents Charles P McCarthy by its UK-based buyers in 2021 with an asking price of €3.8m and is understood to have sold for under €3m.