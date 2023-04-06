Thu, 06 Apr, 2023 - 17:43

John Lydon’s wife Nora Forster dies aged 80

The 67-year-old former Sex Pistols frontman, also known by his stage name Johnny Rotten, was his wife’s full-time carer following the diagnosis.
Pictured in 2013, Nora Forster and John Lydon attend the BMI Awards at The Dorchester in London, England. (Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Naomi Clarke

Nora Forster, the wife of singer John Lydon, has died aged 80 after living with Alzheimer’s disease for several years.

The 67-year-old former Sex Pistols frontman, also known by his stage name Johnny Rotten, was his wife’s full-time carer following the diagnosis and raised awareness of the condition through his recent attempt to represent Ireland at Eurovision 2023 with a song he dedicated to Forster.

A statement posted on Lydon’s Twitter, said: “It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that Nora Forster – John Lydon’s wife of nearly five decades – has passed away. 

“Nora had been living with Alzheimer’s for several years. In which time John had become her full-time carer.

“Please respect John’s grief and allow him space.

“Rest in Peace Nora. Heart felt condolences to John from Rambo and all at PiL Official.” 

In the UK, Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia, which is the name for a group of symptoms associated with an ongoing decline of brain function, according to the NHS website.

The condition can affect memory, thinking skills and other mental abilities.

Mr Lydon’s mother Eileen Barry was from Carrigrohane near Ballincollig, and Mr Lydon still travels on an Irish passport due to his Cork roots.

