IRISH singer-songwriter Karan Casey is bringing her nationwide tour to Cork later this month.

On her nationwide tour, Casey will perform at Triskel Christchurch on April 29 where she will be accompanied by the dynamic duo of Niamh Dunne and Sean Óg Graham — both members of popular Irish band Beoga.

Karan is a leading advocate for gender balance in the Irish folk and traditional music scene and recently released her new album Nine Apples of Gold.

“I’m number 5 now in the folk charts in the States and the tour went really well,” Karen said.

“So I’m very excited to see how the songs and the album go down in Ireland, and I can’t wait to sing the songs for the Irish coming up.”

Adding their unique vocals to the album are Niamh Dunne on a duet, ‘ Sister I am Here for You’; Pauline Scanlon on a searing feminist overlook of Ireland in a song entitled ‘ I Live in a Country’; and Ríoghnach Connolly on ‘ Daughter Dear’, a tender hearted song between a mother and daughter.

Karan will also be joined by Conor McCreanor, John McCullough, Hannah Hiemstra, Kate Ellis, and others.

Though steeped early on in Irish traditional and folk music, Casey has long followed an eclectic path, studying classical music, fronting jazz bands, and working with Frank Harte, the revered singer from Dublin.

The list of artists she’s performed with is similarly diverse: Boston Pops Orchestra, Tim O’Brien, The Chieftains, The Dubliners, and Béla Fleck, among others.

Her new album, Nine Apples of Gold is available now.

Tickets for Karan Casey’s tour dates, including at Triskel Christchurch on April 29, are available at KaranCasey.com.