Cork towns benefit as broadband rolled out

EIGHT Cork towns will benefit from broadband network operator SIRO rolling out their full fibre broadband network across county Cork this year.

The broadband operator has confirmed it will bring its full fibre network to a further eight towns across Cork County in 2023, with work in these towns already under way or commencing later this year.

This includes six new towns that were not part of its original rollout plans Fermoy, Youghal, Bandon, Kinsale, Mitchelstown and Passage West.

This represents an additional investment of €25 million, which will bring SIRO’s total investment in the county to over €125 million when its full rollout is completed.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins welcomed the news. “Access to reliable high-quality broadband is essential for our business community as well as our residents. It will unlock further opportunities for economic development in Cork towns.”

SIRO is already live in several Cork towns including Mallow, Skibbereen, Carrigaline, Carrigtwohill and Little Island.

This year, alone, SIRO will make its Gigabit fibre broadband services available to 20,000 additional premises across the eight Cork County town which equates to an additional 55,000 people.

SIRO which first commenced its roll-out in Cork in 2017 is currently available to over 60,000 premises in the county. This equates to over 162,000 people already having access to the SIRO network in Cork.