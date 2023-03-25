Government is working well and 'no need' for an election, says Micheál Martin

TÁNAISTE Micheál Martin is confident that the Government will survive next week’s no confidence vote, despite the controversy surrounding the ending of the eviction ban.

The Fianna Fáil leader was in Charleville yesterday for the opening of a new social housing project involving the €2.7m repurposing of a derelict Christian Brothers school on Main Street, into nine affordable apartments by the Peter McVerry Trust.

Mr Martin said the Government is “resolutely focused” on housing issues.

“We have been since the start of this Government. There is no question but that there has been a very fundamental shift in terms of State involvement and intervention in housing over the last two and half years,” he said.

The Housing For All Plan remains the “most comprehensive plan” for resolving the crisis. There has been “no alternative” proposed by anyone else, and the challenge is now to get houses and apartments built faster, he said. More modern methods of construction will help.

Mr Martin said he didn’t see an election happening this year.

“When governments are elected, they should go the full term to get things done. I’ve never been one for focusing on electoral opportunities in the middle of a term of government. I’ve always been consistent in that.”

“Four to five years is a short enough term, in terms of getting policies initiated and delivered, he said.

“I think this Government is working well. I don’t see any necessity for an election this year.”

The Government has increased its direction to local authorities to buy properties where tenants are in-situ and at risk of homelessness.

'NO RATIONALE FOR INDEFINITE EVICTION BAN'

Mr Martin said he had met city councillors where they are involved in cases where that is happening. “I have not seen any economic analysis that underpins the rationale for an indefinite eviction ban. Even all of the opposition parties acknowledge that,” he said. “No opposition party has said it should go on forever.”

The ban was prolonged due to the Ukraine war and the energy crisis. As Ireland emerges from these crises, the housing market has to be resolved, but the expert advice is that if the ban was kept going, “you would create more harm than good, and actually exacerbate the homelessness situation,” Mr Martin said.

He said the Government will stand on its record next week, and there will be no bargaining. He pointed to record levels of employment, and the lowest level of youth unemployment in the history of the State.

“Economically, the country is in a good space, notwithstanding all of the international challenges. We have made a quantum shift in housing.”

Some 30,000 units were built last year but the population is growing, and Cork alone has grown by 7% since the 2016 census, he said.

Mr Martin said the Labour Party put forward the motion for political reasons.

“I am for getting more houses built, and built faster.” Despite covid-19 and the war in Ukraine, the Government has performed well, he said.