'I want to start getting my own songs out there': Cork busker to release a single

ONE of Cork’s best-known busking stars is hoping to get to the top of the charts with his new single.

Dylan Brickley, a favourite city centre entertainer, is hoping his new song will be a radio hit, and he’s asking his many friends to help it to travel.

“The good news is I have a single out on April 15,” said the Whitechurch native, taking a break between songs on Oliver Plunkett Street to talk to The Echo.

“I’ve been working hard in the studio since the start of the year, and the song is called ‘Close To You’.”

The singer and songwriter has been doing some advance work with the single, and he is hopeful for its success.

“I’m after sending it to a few radio stations and I’m after getting great feedback off it, and they said they’re going to get behind it. I reckon it’s going to be a radio hit, hopefully,” he said.

“Hopefully things can move forward from this, because I want to start getting my own songs out there. The covers are doing well, and the busking is going great, I’m getting great crowds, but I want to get my own songs out there and play my own shows.”

The single will receive its premiere airplay on RedFM on Friday, April 14, and Dylan said he was looking forward to hearing what people thought of it.

“It’s going to be released onto Spotify and iTunes and all the platforms. It’ll be available for 69 cent, and hopefully we’ll be able to get to the top of the charts in Ireland,” he said.

“A few of my friends have done it in the past few months, and that’s what I’m hoping to do.” In December, Dylan and his friend and fellow musician, Korey Power, organised the Christmas Busking Fundraiser, raising €5,715.79 for Cork Penny Dinners.

Reacting to the day’s music and fundraising volunteer co-ordinator at Cork Penny Dinners, Caitriona Twomey, thanked Dylan and Korey and said the day had been “Christmas wrapped up in the most beautiful packaging”.